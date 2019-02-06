Chuck's Daily Check In - 02.06.19

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

New Orleans (23-31, 8-21 on the road) at Bulls (12-41, 5-20 at home)

TV: NBC Sports Chicago: Neil Funk and Stacey King: 7PM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Steve Kashul. 6:45 pre CT.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 22ppg. New Orleans: Holiday: 21ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 8 per. New Orleans: Holiday: 5 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 6. New Orleans Holiday: 8.



Last meeting: November 7, 2018 at New Orleans: New Orleans 107, Bulls 98. Anthony Davis 32 points -15 rebounds. He knocked down eight consecutive shots during a span that saw the Pelicans hold off the Bulls. Jrue Holiday with a 17-10-9 game. Wendell Carter Jr. and Jabari Parker each recorded double-doubles.

CCI PREVIEW: Who suits up tonight for the Pelicans is anyone’s guess. In Monday’s loss to Indiana, New Orleans played without five key players. Five. Anthony Davis has been cleared to practice as he’s making his way back from a finger injury. In addition to Davis, Elfrid Payton, Niko Mirotic, E’Twaun Moore, Julius Randle all missed the game. Simply put, if you don’t have impact-plus players, you simply are NOT going to win. As the entire planet and of course, social media as well is of aware that Davis has asked for a trade.

There are tons of rumors on social media. Chill, people! The Anthony Davis -Pelicans connection may be over sooner than later. The Pelicans are 3-10 without Davis in the lineup. He is a GREAT player in his prime. Everyone gets it. He wants the Lakers. The Lakers want him. Meantime, with injuries depleting their roster of quality talent, New Orleans has the third worst record in the Western Conference at 23-31.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Coach Boylen said bothandparticipated in full contact practice on Tuesday. After a nifty break, the Bulls now play the first of three games in four nights.

In a blockbuster trade, the 76ers acquired free agent in waiting, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott. In exchange, the Clippers received a slew of draft picks: 2020-first rounder, 2021 unprotected via Miami. Two-second round picks along with Wilson Chandler and Mike Muscala and Landry Shamet (who will be outstanding). Harris is a scorer and a very good one. He needs the ball. Jimmy Butler needs the ball. Joel Embiid needs the ball. Ben Simmons needs the ball in his hands to be a facilitator. How this works will be extremely intriguing. Harris turned down 4 years 80 million and bet on himself for a huge off season pay day. The Clippers have a boat load of money in the off season and the draft picks will surely help down the road.

Wizards guard John Wall will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon. The procedure, which has yet to be scheduled, will be performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, WI. Wall is expected to return to full basketball activity in approximately 12 months from the time of the surgery.

Toronto 119, Philadelphia 107. The Raps scored 72 first half points. Kawhi Leonard scored 24 points going 17-18 from the foul line. Joel Embiid with his league leading 44th double-double of 37-13.

Indiana 136, Los Angeles Lakers 94. The biggest loss in LeBron James career. With so many trade rumors involving a cluster of LA players, there is no doubt it was a factor in the game. The Pacers tied an NBA record by making 19- 3 point field goals. The Lakers made a trade….no not THAT trade. According to reports, the Lakers have acquired Reggie Bullock from the Pistons for Sviatoslav Mykhailuk. The deal is expected to be formalized today.

Oklahoma City 132, Orlando 122. Paul George better be in the top 4 for MVP honors. He scored 39 and is having an incredible season. Russell Westbrook with 16-15-16. It was Westbrook’s seventh straight triple-double. OKC is averaging nearly 125 points in its last seven games.

Los Angeles Clippers 117, Charlotte 115 OT. The Hornets blew a 20 point home court lead. Three time All Star Kemba Walker poured in 32 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out nine assists.

Portland 118, Miami 108. How did this happen? The Blazers are one of the better home teams in the NBA. Miami, actually plays better on the road than at home. Hassan Whiteside with 28-11.

Boston 103, Cleveland 96. Jason Tatum with an impressive 25-7-2- 3 blocked shot game. Kyrie Irving sat this one out with a left hip strain. The Celtics have won five straight.

Detroit 105, New York 92. Another game Another loss for the Knicks. Another game. Another home loss for the Knicks. So for those keeping score at home...and I know our CCI readers do....NY has lost 14 straight games and a franchise record 15 straight at MSG.

Memphis 108, Minnesota 106. Justin Holiday sank two free throws with 00.1 left. Marc Gasol to Charlotte? Stay tuned.

Twenty years ago I made my NBA broadcasting debut with Jack Armstrong as the Raptors beat the Celtics in Boston 103-92 in the lockout year of 98-99. Vince Carter and Paul Pierce each made their pro debut as Pierce scored 19. Carter with 16. It was a thrill of a lifetime. A dream come true. Come to think of it, every game is a dream. I love my job and love the opportunity to call Bulls ball on 670 The Score.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!