Chuck's Daily Check In - 02.05.19

The Bulls got back at it on the practice floor as they prepare for Wednesday’s home game against the Pelicans.

BULLS UPDATE: Head Coach Jim Boylen addressing the media: "Dunn did not practice today (Monday) due to a pelvic contusion. Selden did not practice today (Monday) due to left knee soreness. Both are day to day."

Kris Dunn has appeared in 27 games (31 min avg.) shooting 43% from the floor and 35% from three point range. He’s averaging 12 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists per game.

Wayne Selden Jr. joined the team from Memphis in exchange for Justin Holiday and is becoming more comfortable game by game. He’s played in 14 games (4 starts - avg. 21 min. per game) averaging 6 points per game, shooting 45% from the floor and 40 per cent from three point distance. He recently had a 20 points, 8 assists game against Miami.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 113, Brooklyn 94: Giannis was fabulous. 30 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists -his 37th double-double on the season. The Bucks are 39-13. The banged up Nets missed 19 of their first 20 3-pointers. Brooklyn has lost three straight and four of five games.

Houston 118, Phoenix 110: James Harden scored 44 points. His 27th straight game of 30+ points; his 20th- 40 point game. The Suns have lost 11 straight.

Indiana 109, New Orleans 107: Darren Collison delivered at crunch time and finished with 22 for the Pacers. Jahlil Okafor is ballin'. 25 points 13 rebounds - his 5th double-double on the season. He has found a home in NOLA. Okafor is averaging 19 points and 11 rebounds and shooting 64% from the floor over the last five games. I am truly happy for him and I’m excited to see him back home at the United Center tomorrow. The Pelicans are without five significant players due to injuries. Jrue Holiday with another fantastic game: 18-11-9.

Detroit 129, Denver 103: Andre Drummond with a 27-12-3 blocked shots game. The Pistons ended Denver’s six-game win streak. The Nuggets played without three starters.

Atlanta 137, Washington 129: Three Hawks rookies went to work on the Wizards. Trae Young: 10 points-10 assists. Omari Spellman: 12 points-10 rebounds. Kevin Huerter: 19 points (5-3pt fgs.). 42-year-old Vince Carter scored 16 points in 15 minutes. Amazing.

Sacramento 127, San Antonio 112: Kings rookie Marvin Bagley posted a career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds; his third straight double-double.

In an interview with ESPN, LaVar Ball, the father of Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, offered his opinion on a proposed deal that would send his son to New Orleans in a potential Anthony Davis transaction. "We want to be in L.A." said the senior Ball. "But if he’s traded, I don’t want Lonzo in New Orleans. Phoenix is a better fit for him. And I am going to speak it into existence."

The Miami Heat announced Chris Bosh will have his jersey retired (#1) in late March. Bosh will be the fourth Heat player in franchise history to have his number retired joining Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O’Neal and Tim Hardaway.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!