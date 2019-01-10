Chuck's Daily Check In - 01.10.19

FINAL FROM PORTLAND: Portland 124, Bulls 112. (Bulls: 10-31, 5-15 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Carter Jr.: 22. Portland: McCollum: 24.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Hutchison 8. Portland: Collins 9.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 7. Portland: Lillard: 10.

CCI RECAP: The Blazers busted open a close game with a run late in the third quarter. The Blazers two-point field goal percentage on the night was a torrid 62%. The Portland bench poured in 56 points. Seth Curry scored 17 points. Zach Collins had a 16 and 9 game. Wendell Carter Jr. was terrific scoring 7 of 9 from the floor and made all seven free throws for a 22-6 night. Bobby Portis with another solid off the bench performance with 15 points and 6 rebounds. The Blazers shot 56% on the night.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: "Really excited about the way Wendell played... I thought this was one of his more complete games, efficient-wise." - Coach Boylen

UP NEXT: At Golden State Friday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 113, Detroit 100: Kyle Kuzma ripped the twine for a career-high 41 points...in three quarters! It came against his childhood team. Kuzma grew up in Flint, Michigan. The Lakers scored 72 points in the paint. The Pistons continue to fade. They've lost three in a row and six of seven.

Boston 135, Indiana 108: Morris and Tatum combined for 42. Boston has now recorded five straight 30+ assists games.

Utah 106, Orlando 93: Utah outscored the Magic 60-30 in the second half. Donovan Mitchell with 33.

Washington 123, Philadelphia 106: Without John Wall in the lineup, Bradley Beal is taking his game to the next level. He poured in 34...14 straight in the 4th quarter.

Brooklyn 116, Atlanta 100: The Nets bench scored 55 points. Atlanta blew a 19-point lead.

New Orleans 140, Cleveland 124: Anthony Davis: 38 points 13 rebounds 7 assists 4 blocks. The Cavs have lost 11 straight games and go to 8-34 on the season.

Memphis 96, San Antonio 86: The Grizzlies end a six-game slide as Marc Gasol registered a double-double of 26 and 14.

Dallas 104, Phoenix 94: Doncic 30-6-5 and 3 steals.

Milwaukee 116, Houston 109: Harden with 42 and 11 but Giannis went off: 27points, a career-high 21 rebounds, 5 assists. To quote my man, Bill Wennington: "Oh, my!"

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure!