Chuck's Daily Check In - 01.05.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Indiana 119, Bulls 116 OT.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 31. Indiana: Oladipo: 36.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 9. Indiana: Sabonis: 12.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 17 (career high). Indiana: Joseph: 6.

CCI RECAP: A hard fought game as both teams played at a high level with the game coming down to dramatic plays punctuated by an exchange of spectacular three point field goals. Victor Oladipo banked in a deep top side three with 0.3 left on the clock in the extra period followed by Zach LaVine’s potential game-tying shot from the left corner being disallowed after a video review showing the ball still in LaVine’s hands as time expired.

The Bulls played more uptempo ball than previously seen in recent weeks as LaVine scored 17 of a team high 31 in the first quarter. Lauri Markkanen was sensational with a 27-9 game but the night belonged to Kris Dunn who dished out a career-high 17 assists, the most by a Bull since 2011 when Derrick Rose accomplished that feat. Dunn also scored 16 points, recording his first double- double of the season. Wendell Carter Jr. was terrific with a 15-8-3 game. With Justin Holiday now property of Memphis, rookie Chandler Hutchison started his fourth NBA game scoring 4 points and 3 rebounds. Jabari Parker saw his first action since December 13, 2018 playing 14 minutes and delivered four points and four rebounds. Domantas Sabonis was outstanding with 23 points and 12 rebounds. The Bulls scored 60 points in the paint—extremely impressive—but the Pacers with a whopping 70 points in the paint. The Pacers lead the season series 3-0.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: Coach Boylen: "We just gotta keep getting better. I'm thankful they played well together and had good moments. I want us to stay greedy and keep playing for each other, and grow. We've got good young guys that care, and if you have that you always have a chance."

UP NEXT: Home Sunday with Brooklyn.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 109, Memphis 100: The Nets won on the road holding the Grizzlies to 21% from three-point range. Brooklyn has won 11 of its last 14. The Nets hold the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference. Memphis las lost four straight and 11 of 14.

New York 119, Los Angeles 112: The Knicks beat the short-handed Lakers, ending an eight-game slide. LA dropped to 1-4 without LeBron. The Lakers also played without Kyle Kuzma.

Oklahoma City 111, Portland 109: Paul George with his seventh 35 point game of the season. PG had 37, Westbrook: 31-9-7.

Milwaukee 144, Atlanta 112: The Bucks led by 33 at halftime. Milwaukee improved to 27-10, winners of nine out of its last ten games.The Bucks starting lineup did not play in the fourth quarter. Milwaukee hosts Toronto tonight.

Los Angeles Clippers 121, Phoenix 111: The Clippers own 11 straight wins against the Suns. Marcin Gortat recorded his first double-double of the season with an 18-13 game. Phoenix has lost five straight.

Miami 115, Washington 109: Without Wall and Morris, it’s going to be a tough go of it for the Wizards. The Heat now stand a game over .500 at 19-18 for the first time since October 27. Hassan Whiteside scored 21 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. The Wizards have lost eight straight road games.

Boston 114, Dallas 93: Without Kyrie Irving (eye inflammation), Gordon Hayward stepped up with a 16-11-8 game. Dirk Nowitzki in Boston for what could be the final time, received not one, but two standing ovations. He also went 0-10 from the floor. Hey, it happens.

Utah 117, Cleveland 91: The Cavs now 8-31 suffering their eighth straight loss, four of the losses in the streak coming by 20 or more points. Eight double figure scorers for Utah.

Minnesota 120, Orlando 103: The Magic blew a 19 point lead.Towns, Teague and Gibson each posted double-doubles. Orlando’s Aaron Gordon says his team’s play was, “ Lazy, undisciplined and soft.” Ok, then....

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out at cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. Always a pleasure.