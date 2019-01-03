Chuck's Daily Check In - 01.03.19

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Orlando 112, Bulls 84. (Bulls: 10-28, 5-14 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine 16. Orlando: Vucevic: 22.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Markkanen: 6. Orlando: Vucevic: 12.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dunn: 4. Orlando: Gordon: 9 (career-high)

CCI RECAP: Orlando jumped on the Bulls in the first quarter, 32-16 and never looked back. The Bulls couldn’t buy a shot to start the ballgame as the Magic received off the bench contribution from Terrence Ross who poured in 12 first half points. In the third quarter, Nikola Vucevic did most of the damage as he ended the night with a 22-12 game, his 25th double-double of the season. The Magic recorded nine block shots and scored 24 of 29 baskets in the paint. Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn combined for 30 points. Lauri Markkanen added 14.

CCI IN THE LOCKER ROOM: Coach Boylen: "We didn't respond well, but what I'm disappointed in is I thought we tried to do it ourselves. I don't like that. You can't get in the game by yourself. You have to be together. We got worse at the basics when they punched us."

UP NEXT: Home with Indiana Friday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Oklahoma City 107, Los Angeles Lakers 100. Paul George got booed by the Lakers’ faithful for spurning a chance to return to his hometown as a free agent this past off season. His response: 37 points for OKC. “Thunder Up” LA! Russell Westbrook posted a triple-double of 14-16-10 but he shot 3-20 from the floor..now that is a bizarre night at the office.

Dallas 122, Charlotte 84. After ripping the Magic by 25 on Monday, the Hornets got buried on their home floor by 38. Seriously? The Mavs nailed a franchise record 10- first quarter 3 -pointers. Dallas won its first road game since November 28, winning for only the third time in 19 games on the road.

Miami 117, Cleveland 92. The Heat have won seven of their last nine games and hit the .500 mark at 18-18. Meantime, the Cavs post the worst record in the NBA at 8-30 and have lost seven straight.

Washington 114, Atlanta 98. Bradley Beal with 24. Thomas Bryant with a break out season and this kid is balling: 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. The Wiz won consecutive games for the first time since the first week of December.

Brooklyn 126, New Orleans 121. Anthony Davis. Anthony Davis. Anthony Davis. 34 points and 26 rebounds. The Pelicans now five games under .500 at 17-22.

Boston 115, Minnesota 102. Gordon Hayward scored a season-high 35 points as he came off the bench leading the Celtics to a victory. The last time Minnesota won in Boston was March of 2005.

Detroit 101, Memphis 94. Blake Griffin 26-8-7. Detroit ends a three game slide. The Grizzlies have lost three straight and fell a game under .500 at 18-19. Shams Charania of The Athletic/Stadium reported an altercation between Garrett Temple and Omri Casspi of the Grizzlies broke out in the locker-room following the game.

Philadelphia 132, Phoenix 127. Joel Embiid with a whooping 42 points 18 rebounds game. He was the first player to post 30 points and 10 rebounds in a half since Antwan Jamison on Dec. 3 2000 vs Seattle. It was Embiid’s third 40-15 game of the season.

