Chuck's Daily Check In - 01.01.19

The Bulls will get some down time as they won’t resume play until Wednesday when the Bulls entertain the Orlando Magic. At this stage of the season as we near the half way point, any player who is seeing the floor on a regular basis is dealing with something health related but fortunately they are able to benefit from having some of the finest medical staff members available at their disposal. That certainly is the case with the Bulls led by the Director of Performance Health, Dr. Robert "Chip" Schaefer and a team consisting of Jeff Tanaka, Arnold Lee, Matt Johnson, Geoff Puls, Mike Orr to name a few. These individuals are highly skilled, dedicated and passionate about their ability to enhance a player’s career. In addition, Dr. Wendy Borlabi is in her third season with the organization as a performance coach with emphasis on the mental preparation of elite athletes.

Bulls schedule for the week: Wednesday: Home with Orlando. Friday: Home with Indiana.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

San Antonio 120, Boston 111. The Spurs scored 46- 3rd quarter points. Seriously? San Antonio has won 11 of 13.

Golden State 132, Phoenix 109. The Warriors beat the Suns for the 17th straight time. This is not a CCI typo.

Indiana 116, Atlanta 108. The Pacers won their fifth straight and improved to 25-12. Center Myles Turner sustained a broken nose. Doug McDermott left the game with an ankle injury. The Pacers play the Bulls Friday in Chicago.

Charlotte 125, Orlando 100. The Magic got buried as they began a six game road trip that will take them to Chicago Wednesday. The Hornets lost center Cody Zeller to a broken right hand.

Houston 113, Memphis 101. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, James Harden is the third player over the last 30 years to score at least 400 points in a 10-game span. Kobe Bryant (three times) and Michael Jordan (twice) are the others. Harden’s line: 43 points-10 rebounds- 13 assists.

OKC 122, Dallas 102. Russell Westbrook with his 10th triple-double of the season: 32-11-11.

New Orleans 123, Minnesota 114. Julius Randle 33 and 11 but Darius Miller's 13- 4th quarter points did the most damage against the T -Wolves. Derrick Rose missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.

