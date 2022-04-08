Chucks Checks In: Bulls take on Hornets in penultimate reg. season game

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Charlotte ( 41-39, 20-20 on the road) at Bulls ( 45-35, 27-13 at home) 7PM

RADIO: 670 THE SCORE- Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pregame



TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (28 ppg), Hornets- Bridges (20.3 ppg)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Hornets- Plumlee (7.8)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5), Hornets- Ball (7)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls 2-0.



CCI PREVIEW: Two games left in regular season play as the Bulls hope to get on track before round one of postseason play. The Bulls have struggled on both sides of the ball as Head Coach Billy Donovan is doing his best to mix and match with lineups and in game strategy.

The sixth seed Bulls trail the fifth seed Raptors by two full games but do own the tiebreaker against Toronto.

Charlotte beat Orlando 128-101 last night and is situated in the 10th position. LaMelo Ball at age 20 became the youngest player in NBA history to make 300 3-point shots. Ball, a 2022 first time All-Star, is a spectacular talent and he's only going to get better.

LaMelo Ball recently became the youngest player in NBA history to make 300 3-point shots.

Miles Bridges is having a breakout season averaging 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists. The Hornets love to shoot the 3-pointer (38 attempts per game) and are in the top five in scoring at 115 per game, yet you can score on this team, another incentive for the Bulls to ramp up their offense tonight.

The Hornets set a franchise record in last night's victory by scoring the most points in a single season, 9,200.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 127, Boston 121: The Celtics played without Jayson Tatum. The Bucks have taken over second place in the East. Idle Miami won the EC.

Toronto 119, Philadelphia 114: Pascal Siakam had 37 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for his third career triple-double. He took 28 shots making 14.

Minnesota 127, San Antonio 121: Anthony Edwards scored a career high 49 points. They host the Clippers in a play in game next week.

New Orleans 127, Portland 94: The Pelicans attempted 24 more shots than the Trailblazers.

Denver 122, Memphis 109: The Nuggets clinched a top six spot in the Western Conference.

Golden State 128, Los Angeles Lakers 112: The Lakers disappointing season is down to two games after losing to the Warriors. The Lakers played without future Hall of Fame players LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. Klay Thompson poured in 33 for Golden State.

Thanks for reading CCI. All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!