Chucks Checks In: Bulls Look To Pickup Road Win in Charlotte

GAME NIGHT FROM CHARLOTTE: Bulls ( 33-21, 14-13 on the road). at Hornets: ( 28-27, 14-11 at home). 6PM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Zach Zaidman and Bill Wennington: 5:45 CT pre. TV: NBCSCH and ESPN 6PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (27 ppg), Hornets- Bridges (19.8)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11.60, Hornets-Plumlee (7.7)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls 1-0.

CCI PREVIEW: The grind continues for the Bulls and for that matter the entire Association as the Bulls play their third game in four nights with a quick stop in North Carolina.

The depleted Bulls roster is trying to get to the All-Star break without losing any more players. Head Coach Billy Donovan is doing his best to balance on the floor rotations and limit minutes for core group players to keep them fresh for post All-Star play when every game is critical for seedings.

The offensive load falls surely on the Bulls two All Star players in DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

On the NBA injury report, the Bulls list Ayo Dosunmu out with a concussion.

LaMelo Ball will replace injured Nets superstar Kevin Durant on the All Star roster. Ball is a sensational talent. Last season's Rookie of the Year is averaging career highs in points (19) assists (9), rebounds (8) and steals (2) in 47 games.

CCI 24SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 131, Los Angeles Lakers 116: Giannis Antetokounmopo scored 44 points , going 17-20 from the field.

Memphis 135, Los Angeles Clippers 109: Ja Morant had a 30 point night- he's scored 30 or more points in nine of his last 10 games.

Orlando 113, Portland 95: The new look Trailblazers lost their sixth straight.

Dallas 116, Detroit 86: Luka Doncic came up three rebounds shy of another triple double with a 33-7-11 game.

Denver 132, New York 115: The Knicks have lost four straight and 10 of 11.

Minnesota 134, Sacramento 114: Don't look now but the T-Wolves are you games over .500 The sank 22-3s against the Kings.

Phoenix 114, Philadelphia 109: The Suns playing their second game of a back to back got 34 from Devin Booker. Phoenix improved to 44-10.

Boston 126, Brooklyn 91; Make it nine straight losses for the Nets. The Celtics have won six straight.

Atlanta 133, Indiana 112: The Pacers traded big man Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday to the Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.

New Orleans 110, Houston 97: The Pelicans acquired CJ McCollum from Portland for Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and draft considerations.

