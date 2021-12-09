Chuck Checks In: Undermanned Bulls Fall In Cleveland

FINAL FROM CLEVELAND: Cavaliers 115, Bulls 92 (Bulls 17-9, 9-5 on the road)



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (23 pts), Cavaliers- Garland (24 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic (12), Cavaliers- Allen (12)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- LaVine (9), Cavaliers- Rubio (9)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Cavs bench outscored the Bulls reserves 39-16.

CCI RECAP: The undermanned Bulls saw their four game win streak come to an end as the Cavaliers controlled the second half led by rookie Evan Mobley and guard Darius Garland. Earlier in the day, the Bulls learned that reserve guard Matt Thomas entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, making him the fourth Bulls player in a two week span to do so. The Bulls had only 11 players in uniform.

The big front line of the Cavs, starting three seven-footers, got it going early as Mobley found his comfort zone near the rim going eight of 11 from the field. In addition, the impressive 20-year old from USC became the first Cavs rookie to register five blocks in a game since LeBron James. Mobley also tossed in 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds. His front court teammate Jarrett Allen, recorded his eighth double-double game in his last nine with a 13-12 performance. Garland, who is enjoying a breakout season, scored a game-high 24 points and dished out six assists.

Lonzo Ball buried four of the Bulls seven made 3-pointers as the the Bulls struggled shooting only 26% beyond the arc. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 23 points and a season-high nine assists. Nikola Vucevic collected his 11th double-double game of 18-12 but struggled going 8-23 from the field.

The Bulls get two days before taking on the Heat in Miami.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Miami 113, Milwaukee 104: Caleb Martin filling in for the injured Jimmy Butler ( tailbone)scored a career high 28 points. The Heat tied a franchise record draining 22-3s.

Philadelphia 110, Charlotte 96: Joel Embiid had 32 points including 16-19 from the foul line.

Washington 119, Detroit 116: Kyle Kuzma nailed a corner three with 0.6 seconds left handing the Pistons their tenth straight loss.

Houston 114, Brooklyn 104: The Nets played without Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge. The Rockets have won seven straight.

Dallas 104, Memphis 96: Quite the line for Luka Doncic: 26-8-7 and 9 turnovers.

Denver 120, New Orleans 114 OT: Nikola Jokic scored 11 straight points in the extra period, scoring a season high 39 points along with 11 rebounds and 11 assists.

Indiana 122, New York 102: A night after winning in San Antonio the Knicks got blasted as Pacers rookie Chris Duarte scored 14 of his 23 points in the first quarter.

Oklahoma City 110, Toronto 109: The Raps thought they won the game at the end of regulation on a tip in basket but after a review the basket came after time expired.

Utah 136, Minnesota 104: Donovan Mitchell scored 36 points as the Jazz won their fifth straight.

Sacramento 142, Orlando 130: Tyrese Haliburton tied his career-high with 11 assists. The Kings have won three-straight for the first time this season. The Magic have dropped three straight and 10 of 11.

Golden State 104, Portland 94: The Warriors improved to 21-4 despite shooting 39% from the field and 30% from three point range.

