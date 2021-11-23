Chuck Checks In: Schedule Catches Up To Short-Handed Bulls In Loss vs. Pacers

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Pacers 109, Bulls 77 (Bulls 12-6, 6-3 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (18 pts), Pacers-Sabonis (21 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Five players with 5, Pacers- Sabonis (11)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- LaVine and White (3), Pacers- Brogdon (7)



CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Pacers out-rebounded the Bulls 59-38.

CCI RECAP: No excuses but the schedule caught up to the Bulls. After playing five straight on the road, with only one day off in between two games in two nights, both mental and physical fatigue took its toll on the Bulls. It was one of those nights; shots weren't falling for the Bulls coupled with ragged play and a fierce Pacers tempo. The Bulls collected just 13 assists and went to the foul line only 15 times. Alex Caruso sat out with a bruised left wrist. The Bulls missed his tenacity and energy but credit the Pacers who won their second straight game.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 108, Houston 90: The Rockets have lost 15 straight and fall to 1-16.

Charlotte 109, Washington 103: Terry Rozier nailed eight-three pointers, finishing with a season-high 32 points as the Hornets won their sixth game in the last seven.

Atlanta 113, OKC 101: The Hawks went unbeaten on their five game homestand.

Brooklyn 117, Cleveland 112: The Nets have won six of seven. LaMarcus Aldridge had a 21-11 game off the bench.

Milwaukee 123, Orlando 92: The Bucks swept the Magic in a mini two game series winning their fourth straight. The Bucks led by 41 at halftime.

Minnesota 110, New Orleans 96: The T-Wolves won their fourth straight. Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds. The Pelicans are 3-16.

Phoenix 115, San Antonio 111: The Suns won their 13th straight. The Spurs dropped to eight games under.500.

Memphis 119, Utah 118: Huge road win for the Grizzlies. After losing to Minnesota by 43 points earlier, this was indeed a statement game for Memphis.

Philadelphia 102, Sacramento 94: The short-handed 76ers managed to get 23 rebounds from Andre Drummond to hand interim Head Coach Alvin Gentry his first loss after taking over from Luke Walton.

Thanks for reading CCI.