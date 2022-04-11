Chuck Checks In: Patrick Williams' 35-points push Bulls past T-Wolves

FINAL FROM MINNESOTA: Bulls 124, Minnesota 120. (Bulls 46-36, 19-22 on the road).



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- Williams (35 pts), Minnesota-Knight (17 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Brown (11), Minnesota- Knight (8)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Dosunmu (6), Minnesota- Monroe (5)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls 2-0.



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu each registered career highs in the final regular season game of 35 and 26 points respectively.



CCI RECAP: The Bulls finished the regular season snapping a four game slide operating with a make shift lineup with seven players out.



Patrick Williams was terrific with a career-high 35 points displaying his skill set with an assortment of three point shots, mid range jumpers and aggressively going to the rim accounting for 14 free throw attempts.

Patrick Williams scored a career-high 35 points in Minnesota.

Dosunmu played 45 minutes with a 26-5-6 game. Troy Brown Jr. notched his first double-double game of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Bulls are off to Milwaukee to play the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs with Game 1 on Sunday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 139, Memphis 110: The Celtics claim the second seed and could draw the Nets in the first round.

Brooklyn 134, Indiana 126: The Nets host Cleveland Tuesday with the winner taking on the red hot Celtics. Kevin Durant had a career high 16 assists.

Cleveland 133, Milwaukee 115: Kevin Love drilled eight-three pointers. The Cavs took the eighth seed and play at seventh seed Brooklyn in a play in game.

Charlotte 124, Washington 108: The Hornets claimed the 10th seed for the second straight season and will play at Atlanta in a play in game. The Hornets 43 wins are the most by a 10th place team in the NBA since Seattle won 44 in 2000-01.

Atlanta 130, Houston 114: The Hawks host the Hornets Wednesday. Jalen Green scored a season-high 41 for the Rockets. Houston finished at 20-62, the NBA's worst record for a second straight season.

New York 105, Toronto 94: Obi Toppin with a career high 42 points for the Knicks. The Raptors finished the season 48-34, 5th in the East and tied for the 7th-best regular season in franchise history. The 76ers host Toronto in the opening round.

Orlando 125, Miami 111: Miami's Bam Adebayo has entered the the NBA's health and safety protocols. Victor Oladipo turned the clock back with 40 points.

Philadelphia 118, Detroit 106: Joel Embiid won the scoring crown-the first "big" to win it since Shaq. Philadelphia's Matisse Thybulle will miss games three and four in Toronto because of his vaccination status.

Dallas 130, San Antonio 120: Luka Doncic suffered a calf strain that is not believed to be serious. The Mavs play the Jazz in the opening round.

Los Angeles Clippers 138, Oklahoma City 88: The Clippers enter Tuesday's play in game at Minnesota with a franchise record 50 point win.

Utah 111, Portland 80: The Blazers end the season with an 11 game losing streak and finish 27-55.

Golden State 128, New Orleans 107: Klay Thompson scored 41 for the Warriors. Golden State grabbed the third seed and will take on Denver.

Sacramento 116, Phoenix 109: The Suns finished with a franchise best 64-18. The King suffered through their 16th straight losing season.

Los Angeles Lakers 146, Denver 141 OT: Per Lakers PR, Reaves is the fourth rookie in NBA history to tally 30 points, 15+ rebounds and 10+ assists in a single game. The Lakers finished the season with a very disappointing 33-49 record.

