Chuck Checks In: Lonzo Ball's Big Shooting Night Helps Bulls Take Down Mavericks

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Bulls 117, Dallas 107 (Bulls: 8-3, 5-2 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (23 pts), Dallas- Porzingis (22 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (10) Dallas: Porzingis (12)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (6) Dallas- Doncic (10)



CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls ended the third quarter on a 21-5 run and never looked back.

CCI QUOTE OF THE GAME: " The Bulls are back, man. That's all I can say." Tim Hardaway Jr. of Dallas. (Associated Press.)

CCI RECAP: Lonzo Ball drilled seven of the Bulls 15 made 3-point field goals propelling the Bulls to a victory before 20,910 spirited fans at the United Center. Ball shot 30% from three point range his rookie year in the 2017-18 season. In his first season with the Bulls, he's shooting a career high 44% from the beyond the arc.

In five November games, Ball is averaging 50% from 3-point territory. Hard work pays off. That hard work is emblematic of the heart of the 2021-22 Bulls team. They dive for loose balls, they're scrappy, they run the floor, they play together and they compete every night. No wonder the fans at the United Center enjoy this team so much.

Alex Caruso came off the bench and ignited the Bulls with 16 points and six steals. Nikola Vucevic provided his seventh double-double game with an 18-10 performance. Zach LaVine led all scorers with 23 points.

Coby White will accompany the Bulls on the road and could possibly play at some point during the trip. Patrick Williams (wrist) will not travel with the team but the Bulls will remain engaged with Williams throughout the trip both in Chicago and on the road.

The Bulls begin a five-game road swing Friday against the Golden State Warriors.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Golden State 123, Minnesota 110: The Warriors improved to a league best 10-1. Andrew Wiggins scored a season high 35 points against his former team. Anthony Edwards scored a career \-high 48 points for Minnesota. Draymond Green suffered a thigh injury in the third quarter and did not return. Head Coach Stevie Kerr said Green is questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Los Angeles Lakers 120, Miami 117: The Lakers made a season high 18-three pointers. Malik Monk scored five of his season high 27 points in the extra period. Miami's Tyler Herro missed two-three pointers in the final nine seconds of OT as Miami lost for the third time in its last four games. Jimmy Butler suffered a sprained right ankle in the first quarter and did not return.

Milwaukee 112, New York 100: Pat Connaughton scored a season-high 23 points.

Washington 97, Cleveland 94: The Wizards improved to 8-3 as Kyle Kuzma drilled a three ball with 12 seconds left. Cleveland's Lauri Markkanen and Kevin Love remain in the NBA's health and safety protocols for Covid-19.

Boston 104, Toronto 88: Jayson Tatum with a 22-12-7 game.

Charlotte 118, Memphis 108: Kelly Oubre Jr. was feeling it, scoring a season-high 37 points as the Hornets ended a five game slide.

Oklahoma City 108, New Orleans 100: The Pelicans dropped their eighth straight and are 1-11. The frustrated Pels picked up five technicals fouls.

San Antonio 136, Sacramento 118: The Spurs drained 18-three pointers.

Phoenix 119, Portland 109: Frank Kaminsky scored 31 points for the Suns. He has at least 10 points in four of the last five games.

Denver 101, Indiana 98: Nikola Jokic sat this one out, serving his one game suspension. Will Barton had a season-high 30 points for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. remains sidelined with a lower back issue.

Detroit 112, Houston 104: Jerami Grant scored a season-high 35 points for the Pistons, who won for just the second time this season. Houston is 1-10.

Brooklyn 123, Orlando 90: James Harden pocketed his 59th career triple- double. Kevin Durant made 11 of 12 shots and finished with 30 points.

On Veterans Day, a heart felt salute to all of our veterans. On behalf of the entire Bulls family, we thank you for your service, courage and love for these United States of America.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Go Bulls !