Chuck Checks In: Joakim Noah Night

The Bulls return to the practice floor as they prepare for the New York Knicks tomorrow at the United Center. Despite a 4-0 mark the Bulls realize there is much to do on both ends of the floor.

The game marks the celebration of Joakim Noah's career in Chicago. Noah spent nine seasons with the Bulls and left an indelible mark on the franchise both on and off the floor. While most fans remember Noah fondly for his all out hustle, production and passion, I vividly recall the vast amount of announced and unannounced appearances Joakim made to support, aid and benefit children, families and those in stressful situations in the Chicagoland area. His heart is always in the right place and he genuinely cares about people, particularly children. I have seen this first hand. On the court, Noah brought it every night. I'm talking EVERY night. He never mailed it in. Without question he's one of the best human beings I have ever been associated with on/off the spectrum of sports. He won the NBA's J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award for his off the court dedication and service to the Chicago community. He was the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year in 2014. Noah played his first nine seasons with the Bulls leaving an impact on Chicago for generations to come.

I am thrilled Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf and the Bulls organization are honoring Joakim tomorrow night.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New York 112, Philadelphia 99. The Knicks snapped a 15 game losing streak to the 76ers.

Los Angeles Lakers 125, San Antonio 121. With LeBron James sidelined in Texas with a sore right ankle, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook took over. Davis with a 35 points 17 rebounds game. Westbrook had 33points and 10 boards. The Lakers have won two straight to reach .500. The Spurs are 1-3.

Golden State 106, Oklahoma City 98. The Warriors improved to 4-0. The Thunder : 0-4. Enough said.

Utah 122, Denver 110. With the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic sustaining a right knee contusion in the second quarter, Rudy Gobert was just too much for Denver inside scoring 23 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

Dallas 116, Houston 106. The Mavs get a win in their home opener as Luka Doncic scored 26 points and pulled down 14 rebounds.

