Chuck Checks In: First-place Bulls prepare for challenging stretch

The Bulls took Tuesday off but they'll get back at it on the practice floor today. Without question this is the calm before the storm.

The Bulls January schedule is brutal. Washington comes to town Friday and you know the Wizards will want to pay back the Bulls after losing on a DeMar DeRozan buzzer-beater on Saturday.

The Bulls play at Dallas on Sunday followed by four games in five nights starting Tuesday against the Pistons, Nets, Warriors and Celtics. But you play one game at a time and that's Washington in two days.

The national media is picking up on the Bulls success and there is more to come. The national TV spotlight comes to the United Center on Wednesday as the Bulls host the Nets at 9PM. That's correct, a 9PM CT tip. Of course Bulls radio with the local call is here for you 365. 24-7.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New York 104, Indiana 94: The Pacers losing streak is at five games. They're without nine players. Julius Randle and RJ Barrett combined for 62points.

Los Angeles Lakers 122, Sacramento 114: LeBron James scored 14 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter. The Lakers are back at .500.

Toronto 129, San Antonio 104: Fred VanVleet scored 33 points as the Raps are back at .500. The Spurs are eight games under.500

Phoenix 123, New Orleans 110: Chris Paul scored 11 points and dished out 15 assists.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!