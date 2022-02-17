Chuck Checks In: DeRozan makes history as Bulls move into first place

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 125, Kings 118 (Bulls 38-21, 23-8 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (38 pts), Kings- Fox (33 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (10), Kings- Sabonis (12)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Dosunmu, DeRozan and White(6), Kings- Fox (9)



CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: DeMar DeRozan became the first player in the 75 year history of the NBA to score 35 + in seven consecutive games while shooting 50% from the field.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls will go into the All Star break with at least sharing a tie for the top spot in the East with Miami after holding back a stubborn Kings team at the United Center. The Bulls lead Miami by 1/2 game with the Heat playing in Charlotte tonight.

Despite all of the COVID issues and a plethora of injuries, the Bulls stand at 38-21 having won five straight.

DeMar DeRozan surgically carved up the Kings as he poured in 38 points. (See above for Bulls Stat of the Game). Coby White buried six-three pointers , finishing with 31 points. White has had a superb month of February.

Nikola Vucevic picked up his 34th double-double on the season with another impressive performance of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Javonte Green, playing through nagging injuries, poured in 15 points, tossing in three-three pointers. Ayo Dosunmu, headed to the Rising Stars game capped off a terrific first half in his rookie campaign with 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Bulls will savor the break as a daunting schedule awaits beginning a week from tonight hosting tenth seed, Atlanta.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 111 New York 106: The Knicks blew a 28 point lead. New York has lost 13 of 15.

Denver 117, Golden State 116: Monte Morris with a three pointer at the buzzer stunned the Warriors.Nikola Jokic kept putting up numbers: 35 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists.

Phoenix 124, Houston 121: Chris Paul will undergo an MRI today.on his injured right hand. Paul was ejected for making contact with an official.

Los Angeles Lakers, 106 Utah 101: X-rays on Anthony Davis' right ankle revealed a sprain and will be re-evaluated after the All Star break.

Portland 123, Memphis 119: Jusuf Nurkic scored 32 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Portland won its fourth straight game.. Ja Morant had 44 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for the Grizzlies who saw their six game win streak come to an end.

Toronto 103, Minnesota 91: Gary Trent Jr. scored 30 points for the Raps.

San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106: Dejounte Murray with an 18-7-8 game.

Detroit 112, Boston 111: The Pistons snapped a losing streak while ending Boston's nine game win streak.

Indiana 113, Washington 108: Tyrese Haliburton with another strong game in a Pacers uniform: 21 points and 14 assists.

Atlanta 130, Orlando 109: The Hawks shot 56% from three point range. The Hawks rest in the 10th seed in the EC.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls Always a pleasure. Go Bulls! CCI resumes February 24. Enjoy your All Star break! The best is yet to come.