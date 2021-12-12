Chuck Checks In: Depleted Bulls fall short in Miami

FINAL FROM MIAMI: Heat 118 Bulls 92. ( Bulls 17-10, 9-6 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (33 pts) Miami- Robinson (26 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (8), Miami- Dedmon (12)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Caruso (5), Miami- Lowry (14)



CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Heat recorded a season high 37 assists and recorded just 10 turnovers.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls learned prior to the game that two more players (Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson) joined five others entering the NBA's health and safety protocols. The undermanned Bulls faced a depleted Miami roster as well with the absence of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Caleb Martin among others. Martin entered the NBA's H&S protocols two days after scoring a career-high 28 points in a win over the Bucks. The news overshadowed the fact that there was a game to be played as the Heat jumped on the Bulls early, scoring 39 first quarter points. The combination of Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry combined to sink nine of Miami's 19 made 3-pointers. The Heat hit the glass hard, out-rebounding the Bulls 50-34. Turnovers were an issue as the Bulls committed 16, leading to 22 Miami points.

Zach LaVine scored 33 points, his eighth 30+ game of the season.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 102, Golden State 93: Philly's Matisse Thybulle held Steph Curry to 2/13 shooting in their individual matchup.

Utah 123, Washington 98: The Jazz have won seven straight. The Wizards have lost four of five games.

Memphis 113, Houston 106: The Grizzlies have won six of seven. Memphis retired Zach Randoph's jersey #50.

Cleveland 117, Sacramento 103: Evan Mobley had 15 points and a season high 15 rebounds for the Cavs.

Denver 127, San Antonio 112: The Nuggets led by as many as 32 points. Nikola Jokic had 35 points , 17 rebounds and 8 assists.

Los Angeles Clippers 106, Orlando 104: Reggie Jackson hit a 20-footer with 2 seconds left to send Orlando to their 22nd loss in 27 games. Jackson scored nine of his 25 points in the fourth quarter.

