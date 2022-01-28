Chuck Checks In: DeMar DeRozan named All-Star starter, Bulls take on Spurs

GAME NIGHT FROM SAN ANTONIO

Bulls: (30-17, 13-11 on the road) at San Antonio: (18-31, 9-16 at home) 7:30.

RADIO: 670 The Score- Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington, 7:15 pregame

TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King, 7:30.



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (26 ppg), Spurs- Murray (19 ppg)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (4.8), Spurs- Poeltl (9)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Spurs- Murray (9)



CCI PREVIEW: Congratulations to five-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan on his selection as a starter on the Eastern Conference team. My one-on-one interview with DeMar can be heard at halftime tonight on 670 The Score, the Bulls Radio Network or the Audacy app.

The Spurs will present a video tribute to honor DeRozan's three years with the team. Zach LaVine is a virtual lock to be added to the reserves next week.

The Spurs may or not be rebuilding, somewhere in between perhaps, but they do have some very nice pieces. Dejounte Murray is THE best kept secret in the NBA. He has the ball in his hands-a lot -and knows what to do with it. He has 10 triple-double games this season and leads the Spurs in scoring and assists.

Murray is fourth in the NBA in assists at nine per game. He's third in the NBA in steals at two per game.

Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has tied David Robinson for the franchise record for triple-doubles with 14 in his career.

Keldon Johnson, a teammate of Zach LaVine on the USA Olympic gold medal winning squad, is an up and coming star. He's got a nice floor game with a terrific upside. Jakob Poeltl is a tough, physical presence who is ninth in block shots per game averaging just under two per contest. Last season against the Bulls, Poeltl had 20 points and 16 rebounds as the Spurs erased an 18-point half time deficit. The Spurs sit atop the NBA in assists averaging 27 per game and commit just 12 turnovers per contest, fifth-fewest in the Association.

This will be a tough game for the Bulls and they must be ready.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 105, Los Angeles Lakers 87: LeBron James sat out with left knee soreness.

Golden State 124, Minnesota 115: The Warriors have won 11 straight at home. Stephen Curry drained six-three pointers. First time All Star Andrew Wiggins had 19 points and five rebounds.

