Chuck Checks In: DeMar DeRozan delivers in Bulls Game 2 win

FINAL FROM MILWAUKEE: Bulls 114, Bucks 110. Series tied at 1-1.



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (41 pts), Bucks- Antetokounmpo (33 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (13), Bucks-Antetokounmpo (18)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Caruso (10), Bucks-Antetokounmpo (9)



CCI SAT OF THE GAME: After shooting 18% from 3-point range in game one the Bulls made 12-25 for 48%.



CCI RECAP: From the opening tip the Bulls played with confidence and resilience as they take the series back to Chicago tied at one game apiece. DeMar DeRozan was the go to guy for the Bulls pouring in a playoff career high 41 points in 44 minutes.

DeRozan's 16 field goals were all two point attempts. He went nine for nine from the foul line. Nikola Vucevic had his second double-double game in as many outings. Zach LaVine added 20 points.

Patrick Williams and Alex Caruso were huge contributors. Williams delivered 10 points nine rebounds, one steal and one block. Caruso was tremendous with 10 assists, nine points, two steals and two blocks. His defense was superb. The Bulls dished out 25 assists and blocked five shots.

DeRozan's huge scoring effort helped lift the Bulls to a massive Game 2 victory.

Khris Middleton sustained an MCL sprain and will be re-evaluated today. Bobby Portis suffered an eye abrasion in the first half and did not return.

NEXT: Home with Milwaukee Friday 7:30 tip.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 114, Brooklyn 107: Jaylen Brown scored 22 points,10 in the fourth quarter as the Celtics erased a 17 point deficit . Boston owns a 2-0 series lead.

Philadelphia 104, Toronto 101 OT: Joel Embiid with another monster game of 33 points and 12 rebounds as the Sixers took a commanding 3-0 series lead. Embiid drilled a three pointer in the left wing with less then a second to win it.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!