Chuck Checks In: Bulls Win Fourth Straight Game, Team Chemistry Continues To Grow

FINAL FROM ATLANTA:

Bulls 130, Hawks 118 (Bulls: 21-10, 10-6 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (35 pts), Hawks- Reddish (33 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (17), Hawks- Capela (16)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (10), Hawks- Young (9)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls 1-0

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Nikola Vucevic became the first player in NBA history to post numbers of 24 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and four 3-pointers in the same game.

CCI RECAP: The streaking Bulls won their fourth straight as DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic combined for 89 points and 25 assists. Vucevic grabbed 17 rebounds as he posted his fifth double-double game in December and his 14th of the season. "Vooch" had a remarkable night and used a powerful inside/outside game to keep the Hawks off balance.

DeRozan and LaVine continue to feed off each other, creating havoc for opponents. The Bulls bench responded with 26 points as Matt Thomas found his stroke, nailing three of the Bulls season-high 18 makes from 3-point range. Zach LaVine knocked down five from beyond the arc.

It was a terrific win for the Bulls after arriving at 3AM Monday morning from Chicago following a Sunday night home victory over the Pacers.

NEXT: Home with Atlanta Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 124, Los Angeles Clippers 108: James Harden tied his season high of 39 points and set a season high in assists with 15 as the Nets improved to a league best road record of 13-3. A combined 15 players missed the game.

Minnesota 108, Boston 103: The T-Wolves prevailed despite missing all five regular starters.

Memphis 114, Phoenix 113: Ja Morant scored 33 points including the go ahead bucket on a drive to the hoop with less than one second remaining as the Grizzlies handed the Suns their second straight home loss. Phoenix Head Coach Montry Williams entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Utah 114, San Antonio 110: The Jazz won their fourth straight, snapping the Spurs three game win streak.

Charlotte 123, Houston 99: Terry Rozier buried seven-three pointers. He has 15 in his last three games. The Rockets have lost six of seven.

Dallas 132, Portland 117: Kristaps Porzingis turned in a monster game with a season-high 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists. The Mavs were without six players, Portland was missing seven. The Blazers dropped to seven games under.500.

Thanks for reading CCI.