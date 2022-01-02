Chuck Checks In: Bulls Win 7th Straight Game Behind DeMar DeRozan's Heroics

FINAL FROM D.C: Bulls 120, Wizards 119 (Bulls: 24-10, 12-6 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (35 pts), Wizards- Kuzma (29 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (12), Wizards- Kuzma (12)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan and White (5) Wizards- Beal (17)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls 1-0

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: DeMar DeRozan became the first player in NBA history to hit back-to-back game-winning shots on back-to-back nights, each game-winner on the road no less! His left corner three propelled the first place Bulls to a victory over Washington last night after DeRozan's 28 footer as time expired lifted the Bulls past Indiana Friday.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls were outscored 72-30 in the paint. 9-0 on fast break points but won the game. The beauty of the NBA! DeMar DeRozan's game winning three ball from the left corner extended the Bulls win streak to seven games and hold a one game lead on the Nets for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Zach LaVine scored a game high 35 points. Nikola Vucevic recorded his 17th double-double of the season and fifth straight with a solid 22-12 game. Much like the crowd in Indiana on Friday, the Wizards drew a sellout crowd with thousands of Bulls fans in attendance.

NEXT: Home with Orlando Monday,

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 120, Los Angeles Clippers 116: For the first time this season the Nets have lost back to back games. LAC scored 71 second half points. James Harden recorded his fourth triple-double of the season: 34-12-13.

Milwaukee 136, New Orleans 113: The Bucks won their sixth straight Giannis Antetokounmpo registered a triple double scoring 35 points in 32 minutes.

Golden State 123, Utah 116: Huge road win for the Warriors as Steph Curry scored 28 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists. Donovan Mitchell has posted 15 straight games of 20+ points.

Denver 124, Houston 111: The Nuggets scored 77 points in the first half. Fa undo Campari scored 22 points, 12 assists, 5 steals and 2 blocks for the Nuggets.

Detroit 117, San Antonio 116: Saddiq Bey nailed a three with 1.9 seconds left as the Pistons won for only the second time since November 17.

