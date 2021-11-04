Chuck Checks In: Bulls Rally Falls Short In Philadelphia

FINAL FROM PHILADELPHIA: 76ers 103, Bulls 98 (Bulls 6-2, 3-1)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 37pts. 76ers: Curry: 22pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: DeRozan and Vucevic (10), 76ers- Embiid- (9) LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Caruso and Vucevic (6), 76ers- Embiid (7)

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Philadelphia bench outscored the Bulls reserves 30-13.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls battled back from an 18-point deficit but unlike Monday's successful rally, the Bulls fell short as the 76ers made just enough plays down the stretch to hand the Bulls their first road loss of the season. A key play came with 5.8 seconds left when Joel Embiid committed a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan. ]The 76ers were successful in challenging the call. Philly won the tip. Ballgame.

The 76ers led 102-98 at the time. Had the call stood, the Bulls could have pulled to within two and one can only imagine what would have happened.

DeMar DeRozan recorded his third straight 30+ game, pouring in 37 points and 10 rebounds. Zach LaVine added 27. The 76ers received balanced scoring as they had five players score in double figures led by the 22 points of Seth Curry. Philadelphia outscored the Bulls 36-18 behind the arc. The two teams meet again on Saturday at the United Center.

CCI 24SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Toronto 109, Washington 100: Rockford's Fred VanVleet scored a season high 33 points. The Raps have won five straight.

Indiana 111, New York 98: Myles Turner nailed a career high seven-three pointers.

Brooklyn 117, Atlanta 108: Kevin Durant scored 32 points.

Memphis 108, Denver 106: Make it two straight wins over the Nuggets as the Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. was solid with a 22-8- 3 block shots game.

Los Angeles Clippers 126, Minnesota 115: The Clippers shot 60% from the floor and a season high 21 made three pointers.

Boston 92, Orlando 79: The Celtics went on an 18-1 run to start the second half to put the game away.

Cleveland 107, Portland 104: Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley combined for 35 points and 28 rebounds. The Cavs have won four of six games. Lauri Markkanen has joined Kevin Love in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Dallas 109, San Antonio 108: Stevenson's Jalen Brunson registered a double-double with 31 points and 10 rebounds. He also dished out three assists and two steals. The Spurs have lost six of their first eight games.

Sacramento 112, New Orleans 99: The Pelicans start the season, 1-8.

Golden State 114, Charlotte 92: Jordan Poole poured in a season high 31 points. Charlotte's PJ Washington sustained a hyperextended left elbow.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter:@ctsbulls. All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls !