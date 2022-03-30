Chuck Checks In: Bulls veterans shine in win over Wizards

FINAL FROM DC: Bulls 107, Wizards 94 (Bulls 44-32, 18-22 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 32pts. Wizards: Hachimura (21 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: DeRozan and Williams: 7. Wizards: Porzingis (10)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Dosunmu: 6. Wizards: Satoransky (10)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls scored 60 points in the paint.



CCI RECAP: A 32-21 advantage in the fourth quarter propelled the Bulls to victory ending a five game road trip at 2-3. The Bulls sit alone in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference. DeMar DeRozan scored 14 of his game high 32 points in the fourth quarter.

The Bulls took down the Washington Wizards in D.C. as DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic combined for 59 points.

In back-to-back games against the Knicks and Wizards, DeRozan averaged 34 points, making all 19 free throw attempts. He passed John Stockton for 50th on the all time scoring list.

The Bulls established Nikola Vucevic early as "Vooch" scored 15 of his 27 points in the first quarter. After struggling against the Knicks, the Bulls bench came to life combining for 28 points. The Bulls took advantage of 14 Wizards turnovers scoring 21 points. The Bulls return home Wednesday for five straight games at the United Center.

NEXT: Thursday- Home with Los Angeles Clippers

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 116: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and came through with a huge block on Joel Embiid with seconds left to capture a road win. The Bucks trail first place Miami by just one-half game. The 76ers are 1 1/2 out. Embiid and James Harden combined for 61 points.

Brooklyn 130, Detroit 123: Kevin Durant had a 41-11-5 game. Detroit rookie Cade Cunning had 32 points.

Los Angeles Clippers 121, Utah 115: Paul George returned to the Clippers lineup after missing three months with an elbow injury. In 31 minutes he had a line of 34-2-6-4 steals and one block. The Clippers scored only 14 first quarter points-trailed by as many as 25 , and stormed back with 73 second half points.

Dallas 128, Los Angeles Lakers 110: The Mavs moved within one game of the third seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers dropped to 11th. Luka Doncic with a 32-12-12 game.

