Chuck Checks In: Bulls use late push to take down Orlando Magic

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 126, Orlando 115 (Bulls 32-18, 19-6 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (29 pts), Orlando- Carter (24)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (13), Orlando- Bamba and Carter (7)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Dosunmu (9), Orlando- Anthony (9)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Ayo Dosunmu collected nine assists. Prior to the game he was selected as a member of the first year class of Rising Stars team that will participate All Star Weekend in Cleveland.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls scored the last 11 points of the game to put away an improving Orlando team, winning the season series three games to one. Former Magic big man Nikola Vucevic recorded his 27th double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combined for 53 points. Ayo Dosunmu handed out nine assists giving him 20 in his last two games.

The first place Bulls lead the Sixers and Heat by one game in the highly competitive Eastern Conference.

NEXT: At Toronto Thursday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Phoenix 121, Brooklyn 111: The Suns won their 11th straight as Mikal Bridges scored a season high 27 points.

Toronto 110, Miami 106: Gary Trent Jr. scored 33 points- his fifth straight 30+ game matching DeMar DeRozan's franchise record.

Milwaukee 112, Washington 98: Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a triple-double of 33 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists. The Wizards have lost six straight games.

Golden State 124, San Antonio 120: The Warriors played without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodola.

New Orleans 111, Detroit 101: The Pelicans snapped a four game losing streak as their bench scored 54 points. Detroit's Jerami Grant scored 17 points after missing 24 games with a thumb injury.

Minnesota 130, Denver 115: Minnesota's bench scored at least 50 points for the third straight game.

Thanks for reading CCI.