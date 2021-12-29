Chuck Checks In: Bulls Try To Go 2-0 vs. Atlanta Hawks

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER

Atlanta: ( 15-18, 7-9 on the road) at Bulls: ( 21-10, 11-4 at home), 7PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington, 6:45 pregame

TV: NBCSCH: Adam Amin and Stacey King, 7PM

SEASON SERIES: Bulls 1-0.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (27 pts), Hawks- Young (27 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic- (10), Hawks- Capela (12)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan and LaVine (4.4), Hawks: Young (9)



CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls lit up the scoreboard in Atlanta for 130 points against the Hawks Monday and they'll need to bring the same energy and production to the United Center tonight. Yes, the Hawks are decimated with 15 players (13 in Health and Safety Protocols) out. However ,the Hawks still have Trae Young, Cam Reddish and Clint Capela on the floor.

Zach LaVine attacks Cam Reddish in isolation

Reddish buried a career high eight 3-pointers against the Bulls who must do a better job closing out on the wing. Young is a tremendous offensive talent and runs an outstanding pick-and-roll. It was Ayo Dosunmu who put the clamps on Young with his aggressiveness. Capela does a great job on the glass and looks for lobs to the rim from Young.

The Bulls will once again be without Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Tony Bradley Jr., Alfonzo McKinnie, Ersan Ilyasova and Patrick Williams. Derrick Jones Jr. is listed as questionable.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 127, Orlando 110: The Bucks won their fourth straight despite a career high 38 points from Orlando rookie standout Franz Wagner .

Miami 119, Washington 112: Jimmy Butler dished out a career 15 assists. Tyler Herro scored 32 points off the Heat bench. Former Bull, Alize Johnson scored four points and grabbed eight rebounds in nine minutes in his Wizards debut.

Philadelphia 114, Toronto 109: In a battle of two decimated rosters, Joel Embiid stepped up for the Sixers scoring 36 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Tobias Harris posted his first career triple-double of 19-12-10.

New Orleans 108, Cleveland 104: Rookie Herb Jones (35th pick) scored 26 points and collected seven rebounds for the Pelicans. New Orleans out scored the Cavs 32-=21 in the fourth quarter. The Cavs blew a 23 point lead. Cleveland's Evan Mobley returned from a four game absence and tossed in 22 points. Ricky Rubio was carried off the floor after suffering a left knee injury late in the fourth quarter.

New York 96, Minnesota 88: Mitchell Robinson posted a strong double-double of 14 points and 18 rebounds. The T-Wolves went 7-38 (18%) from three point range.

Los Angeles Lakers 132, Houston 123: LeBron James recorded a 32-11-11 game. Russell Westbrook, not to be outdone , registered a triple-double as well: 24-12-10. The Lakers ended a five game slide. The Rockets have lost five straight and seven of eight,

Denver 89, Golden State 86: Steph Curry became the first NBA player to make 3,000 three pointers.

Sacramento 117, Oklahoma City 111: Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists for the Kings.

