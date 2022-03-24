Chuck Checks In: Bulls try to bounce back vs. Pelicans
Chicago looks to take down an improved New Orleans team.
Remind Me Later •
Body
GAME NIGHT FROM NEW ORLEANS: Bulls (42-30, 16-20 on the road) at Pelicans ( 30-42, 16-20) 7PM
LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (27.6), Pelicans- McCollum (26 ppg)
LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Pelicans- Valanciunas (11)
LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5), Pelicans- McCollum (6)
SEASON SERIES: Bulls 1-0
CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls road trip heads to New Orleans to take on a Pelicans team attempting to solidify a possible play in game slot in mid-April.
The Bulls struggled against the Bucks and need to turn the page and lock in on New Orleans, a team rejuvenated with the arrival of CJ McCollum from Portland.
McCollum is a fluid scorer, a terrific leader and a great teammate. The trade sending McCollum was a total win for the Pels. Joining Brandon Ingram with the hope of a healthy Zion Williamson in the mix for 22-23, the future is bright.
Jonas Valanciunas is a solid big man. He's been under the radar since he entered the NBA 10 seasons ago.
Simply put, with 10 games left on the schedule the Bulls need to make a statement on both sides of the ball.
The Bulls list DeMar DeRozan as questionable with a left adductor strain.
CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES
Philadelphia 126, Los Angeles Lakers 121: Joel Embiid had 30 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 24. LeBron James sat out to rest sore knees.
San Antonio 133, Portland 96: The Spurs trail the Pelicans by 1 1/2 games for the final play in spot in the Western Conference.
Memphis 132, Brooklyn 120: Ja Morant missed the game with knee soreness. Memphis is 15-2 without Morant in the lineup.
Boston 125, Utah 97: The Celtics won their fifth straight. Marcus Smart dished out a career high 13 assists.
Detroit 122, Atlanta 101: The Pistons registered eight double figure scorers.
New York 121, Charlotte 106: The Knicks buried 20-three pointers. The Hornets saw their five game win streak come to an end.
Golden State 118, Miami 104: Jordan Poole scored 30 points and handed out a career high nine assists for the Warriors.
Sacramento 110, Indiana 109: The Kings scored with less than a second remaining.
Oklahoma City 118, Orlando 102: The two teams are a combined 41-106.
Dallas 110, Houston 91: The Rockets have lost 11 straight on the road and post the worst record in the NBA at 18-55.
Phoenix 125, Minnesota 116: Deandre Ayton went off scoring 35 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.
Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls
NEXT UP: