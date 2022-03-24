Chuck Checks In: Bulls try to bounce back vs. Pelicans

GAME NIGHT FROM NEW ORLEANS: Bulls (42-30, 16-20 on the road) at Pelicans ( 30-42, 16-20) 7PM



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (27.6), Pelicans- McCollum (26 ppg)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Pelicans- Valanciunas (11)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5), Pelicans- McCollum (6)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls 1-0



CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls road trip heads to New Orleans to take on a Pelicans team attempting to solidify a possible play in game slot in mid-April.

The Bulls struggled against the Bucks and need to turn the page and lock in on New Orleans, a team rejuvenated with the arrival of CJ McCollum from Portland.

McCollum is a fluid scorer, a terrific leader and a great teammate. The trade sending McCollum was a total win for the Pels. Joining Brandon Ingram with the hope of a healthy Zion Williamson in the mix for 22-23, the future is bright.

CJ McCollum is a fluid scorer.

Jonas Valanciunas is a solid big man. He's been under the radar since he entered the NBA 10 seasons ago.

Simply put, with 10 games left on the schedule the Bulls need to make a statement on both sides of the ball.

The Bulls list DeMar DeRozan as questionable with a left adductor strain.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 126, Los Angeles Lakers 121: Joel Embiid had 30 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 24. LeBron James sat out to rest sore knees.

San Antonio 133, Portland 96: The Spurs trail the Pelicans by 1 1/2 games for the final play in spot in the Western Conference.

Memphis 132, Brooklyn 120: Ja Morant missed the game with knee soreness. Memphis is 15-2 without Morant in the lineup.

Boston 125, Utah 97: The Celtics won their fifth straight. Marcus Smart dished out a career high 13 assists.

Detroit 122, Atlanta 101: The Pistons registered eight double figure scorers.

New York 121, Charlotte 106: The Knicks buried 20-three pointers. The Hornets saw their five game win streak come to an end.

Golden State 118, Miami 104: Jordan Poole scored 30 points and handed out a career high nine assists for the Warriors.

Sacramento 110, Indiana 109: The Kings scored with less than a second remaining.

Oklahoma City 118, Orlando 102: The two teams are a combined 41-106.

Dallas 110, Houston 91: The Rockets have lost 11 straight on the road and post the worst record in the NBA at 18-55.

Phoenix 125, Minnesota 116: Deandre Ayton went off scoring 35 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

