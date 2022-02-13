Chuck Checks In: Bulls on three-game win streak, Spurs up next

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 106, Oklahoma City 101 (Bulls: 36-21, 21-8 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (38 pts), Thunder- Dort (31 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (15), Thunder- Giddey (12)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Dosunmu (9), Thunder- Giddey (10)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls out-rebounded OKC 57-43

CCI RECAP: After a sluggish start the Bulls managed to execute in the fourth quarter led by DeMar DeRozan's 11 points in the period as the Bulls finished off a successful weekend with home court wins over Minnesota and OKC.

DeRozan scored 38 points marking his sixth straight 30+ point game. Nikola Vucevic added 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds posting his 32nd double-double of the season. Coby White nailed four-three pointers. The Bulls played without Zach LaVine (knee soreness) and Javonte Green (foot).

NEXT: Home with San Antonio Monday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Phoenix 132, Orlando 105: The Suns had nine players score in double figures.

Miami 115, Brooklyn 111: The Nets have lost 11 straight games.

Golden State 117, Los Angeles Lakers 115: Klay Thompson scored 33 points. LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most points scored in regular season and postseason..

Denver 110, Toronto 109: The Nuggets snapped the Raps eight game win streak.

Philadelphia 103, Cleveland 93: Joel Embiid with a ridiculous 40-14-10 game.

Memphis 125, Charlotte 118: The streaking Grizzlies won their 40th game of the season.

Portland 112, New York 103: The Trailblazers outscored the Knicks 35-11 in the fourth quarter. Josh Hart scored 23 points in his Portland debut.

San Antonio 124, New Orleans 114: Dejounte Murray with 31 points and 12 rebounds. The Spurs play the Bulls Monday with back to back, wire to wire road wins. CJ McCollum scored a season high 36 points for the Pelicans.

Los Angeles Clippers 99, Dallas 97: The Mavs held off Luka Doncic who scored 23 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter.

Sacramento 123, Washington 110: Domantas Sabonis is enjoying life with his new team with 16points and 11 rebounds.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!