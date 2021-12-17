Chuck Checks In: Bulls Taking It One Day At A Time

In a 15-minute conference call with reporters Thursday, Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan reported two players, Javonte Green and Coby White have left the health and safety protocols. Coach Donovan also said Zach LaVine isn't expected to return until after Christmas along with Ayo Dosunmu, Troy Brown Jr. and Alize Johnson. The Bulls are scheduled to play three games before the Christmas break. The Bulls host the Lakers on Sunday night.

The Lakers have four players in the NBA's health and safety protocols including Russell Westbrook.

There are a lot of moving parts so we take one day at a time, wait for updates from Coach Donovan and proceed.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New York 116, Houston 103: Mitchell Robinson had 17 points, nine rebounds and three block shots off the bench for the Knicks.

Indiana 122, Detroit 113: Caris LeVert scored 31 points as the Pacers handed Detroit its 13th straight loss.

Brooklyn 114, Philadelphia 105: Kevin Durant scored 34 points. It marked the 26th time in 27 games Durant has scored 20+ points. He leads the NBA in 20+ and 30+ games. Brooklyn did not commit a team foul in the fourth quarter. The Nets have won four straight and improved to an Eastern Conference leading 21-8.

Phoenix 118, Washington 98: The Suns registered eight double figure scorers. Washington has lost four straight and seven of eight and hit the .500 mark at 15-15.

The Pelicans Zion Williamson underwent an injection in his right foot and will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks,

Sacramento closed its team facility based on concerns of a Covid outbreak.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!