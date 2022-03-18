Chuck Checks In: Bulls take on Western Conference-leading Suns

GAME NIGHT FROM PHOENIX: Bulls (41-28, 16-18 on the road) at Phoenix ( 56-14, 29-8 at home). 9PM CT



RADIO: 670 THE SCORE- Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 8:45 CT pregame



TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King. 9PM CT



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (27.9 ppg), Suns-Booker (25 ppg)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Suns- Ayton (9)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5.2), Suns- Booker (4.9)



SEASON SERIES: Suns 1-0.



CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls finish a three game road trip with an encounter against the scorching hot Phoenix Suns, owners of the best record in the NBA at 56-14. The Suns success has carried over from two years ago during the protracted Covid season of 2019-20. Phoenix went 8-0 in the Orlando bubble. Last season, the Suns captured the Western Conference only to lose to the Bucks in the Finals 4-2.

Despite the absence of future Hall of Fame guard Chris Paul (fractured thumb), the Suns system remains consistently good. Each player has accepted his role and totally bought in to "team" basketball.

Three time All-Star Devin Booker is enjoying another splendid season averaging 25 points per game. In Paul's absence, Booker has increased his game average to nearly 28 per contest. Center Deandre Ayton is having a solid season of 19 points and nine rebounds. Mikal Bridges is establishing himself as a terrific two-way player in the Association.

Devin Booker is averaging 25 points per game.

In losses to Sacramento and Utah, the Bulls have surrendered an average of 118 per game while scoring just 106 per game. Opponents in the last two games are out rebounding the Bulls by 10 per game.

The Bulls need to improve defensively, especially tonight against the Suns who average 114 points per game- fifth in the NBA. The Suns are holding their opponents to 106 per contest-sixth fewest in the Association.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Detroit 134, Orlando 120: Saddiq Bey nailed 10-three pointers tying Joe Dumars for the single game record in franchise history. Bey scored 51 points. The two teams are a combined 37-104.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!