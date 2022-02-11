Chuck Checks In: Bulls take on T-Wolves following busy trade deadline

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Minnesota (29-26, 13-16 on the road) at Bulls (34-21, 19-8 at home), 7PM.

RADIO:670 The Score- Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King, 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (27.4), T-Wolves- Towns (24.3)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11.7), T-Wolves: Towns (9.5)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan: 5.1 T-Wolves- Beverley (5.0)



SEASON SERIES: First meeting

CCI PREVIEW: The trade deadline has passed. The Bulls elected to stay the course, which is fine. The Bulls believe and rightfully so, when healthy, the team has a chance to make some noise in post season play. If the market is right to seek a buyout player there is no doubt AK/ME will look into it, if not, the current roster when healthy can compete for a deep run in the playoffs.

The Eastern Conference was rocked by the Nets-76ers blockbuster as James Harden finally arrived in Philadelphia and Ben Simmons has a new zip code in Brooklyn.

The Wizards shook things up by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis. The Celtics acquired guard Derrick White from the Spurs. The Raptors secured Thad Young from San Antonio. Milwaukee acquired Serge Ibaka from the Clippers. The Pistons traded for big man Marvin Bagley III from Sacramento.

Minnesota, like the Bulls, are well coached with great team chemistry. Naz Reid, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jaden McDaniels may not be household names but trust me, they can hoop. Karl-Anthony Towns will be making his third All Star appearance.

Anthony Edwards and McDaniels earned berths to participate in the Rising Stars game. Edwards is a bonafide big time scorer.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Phoenix 131 Milwaukee 107: The Suns picked up their 15th win in their last 16 games. Milwaukee's Pat Connaughton broke a finger in his right hand in the third quarter.

Washington 113 Brooklyn 112: The Nets suffered their tenth straight loss. They have not won a game since January 21. Kyle Kuzma recorded his first triple-double of 15pts -13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Memphis 132 Detroit 107: The Grizzlies improved to 39-18.

Miami 112, New Orleans 97: CJ McCollum had a 15-7-5 game in his Pels debut.

Dallas 112, Los Angeles Clippers 105: Luka Doncic dropped 28 of his career high 51 points in the first quarter..

Toronto 139, Houston 120: Gary Trent Jr. scored a season high 42 points as the Raps won their eighth straight.

New York 116, Golden State 114: Julius Randle scored 28 points and matched his season high of 16 rebounds for the Knicks.

