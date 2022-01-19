Chuck Checks In: Bulls take on streaking Cavaliers at the United Center

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Cleveland ( 27-18, 15-9 on the road) at Bulls ( 27-15, 15-6 at home) 7PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score- Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington 6:45 pregame TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King, 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (24 ppg), Cavs- Garland (19 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Cavs- Allen (10)

LEADING ASSISTS: DeRozan (4.8), Cavs- Garland (7)



SEASON SERIES: Cleveland 1-0.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls are expected to welcome the return of Alex Caruso who last saw action December 20. Caruso sustained a left foot sprain and later entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

More than likely, Caruso will be on a minutes restriction but regardless, it will be a huge plus to get him back on the floor. The Bulls have certainly missed his toughness, tenacity, hustle, defense and overall floor game. Tyler Cook has been upgraded to questionable.

Coming off 5-1 road trip, their best record on a six-game journey since January 2015 , the Cavs are coming off a home court win over the Nets. Cleveland is 7-2 this month. They trail the Bulls by 1.5 games for the top spot in the East.

The Cavs subscribe to the , "Bigger is Better" mentality. Cleveland's front line of 6-footer-11, Lauri Markkanen, 7 footer Evan Mobley and 6-foot-11 Jarrett Allen has created matchup problems for opponents with their length and unique skill sets.

Mobley is an up and coming superstar. That's right...a superstar. He is Chris Bosh of the 2020s and 30s.

Darius Garland is making a serious run to earn a berth on the All Star team and is in contention for Most Improved Player.

Garland is averaging career highs in points (19), rebounds (3) and assists (nearly 8 per). He's also shooting a career high from the field at 46% and from the foul line, 91%.

The Cavs will miss the services of Rajon Rondo and Lamar Stevens. Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio are out for the season.

Cleveland allows just 102 points per game, second fewest to Golden State.

Minnesota 112, New York 110: NY's Alec Burks missed a game winning three as time expired. Minnesota has won six of eight.



Golden State 102, Detroit 86: In his fifth game back, Klay Thompson scored 21 points.



Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!