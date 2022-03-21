Chuck Checks In: Bulls take on Raptors in crucial game, Patrick Williams returns

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER

Toronto (40-31, 17-16 on the road) at Bulls (41-29, 25-10 at home).

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM.



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (27.9), Raptors- Siakam (22 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Vucevic (11), Raptors- Siakam (8)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 5 per. Raptors: VanVleet (6)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls 2-1

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls get right back at it with a busy week featuring four games including the start of a back to back with the Bucks entertaining the Bulls tomorrow night.

The road weary Bulls play five straight on the road after tonight's game, therefore tonight's game is vital as the Bulls look to finish strong in the final 12 games of the regular season prior to the playoffs.

Patrick Williams will make his first appearance since October 28. He suffered torn ligaments in his left wrist during the fifth game of the season. He has played in 76 NBA games.

The Raptors won at Philly on Sunday night 93-88. Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa combined for 47 points. The seventh seed Raptors trail sixth seed Cleveland by one game and the fifth seed Bulls by 1.5 games.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS, NOTES AND SCORES

Boston 124, Denver 104: The fourth seed Celtics lead the Bulls by two games in the standings. Boston has three more wins and one less loss than the Bulls with 10 games left.

Utah 108, New York 93: Donovan Mitchell with another impressive game of 36-8-6.

Indiana 129, Portland 98: Seven Pacers scored in double figures.

Phoenix 127, Sacramento 124 OT: The Suns Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges combined for 58 points. Without Chris Paul in the lineup, Booker is averaging 28-4-7.

Memphis 122, Houston 98: Desmond Bane with a robust box score sheet of 24 points-5 rebounds-7 assists-3 steals.

New Orleans 117, Atlanta 112: The Pelicans moved into ninth place in the Western Conference without the services of Brandon Ingram and Devonte' Graham.

Orlando 90, Oklahoma City 85: Wendell Carter Jr. scored a career high 30 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. He joined Shaq and Dwight Howard as the only players in Magic franchise history with a 30-15 game on 80% shooting. The two teams are a combined 39-104.

San Antonio 110, Golden State 108: Keldon Johnson's put back off a missed free throw with less than one second remaining propelled the Spurs to a big time road win. The Spurs won despite being out rebounded 57-44.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!