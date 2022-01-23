Chuck Checks In: Bulls take on the Magic in Orlando

GAME DAY FROM ORLANDO:

Bulls ( 28- 16 , 12-10 on the road) at Magic ( 8-39, 2-17 at home) 5PM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score. Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 4:45 pre. TV: NBCSC : Adam Amin and Stacey King. 5PM

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (26 ppg), Orlando- Anthony (18 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Orlando: Carter (10)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 4.8 Orlando: Anthony: (5)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls 2-0.

CCI PREVIEW: The loss of Alex Caruso to a fractured right wrist leaves a huge void as he will be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks. Caruso had played in just two games upon his return after missing nearly a month with a left foot sprain and health and safety COVID-19 issues. The Bulls will miss his leadership, tenacity, toughness and overall floor game.

Zach LaVine and Javonte Green have been upgraded to doubtful for tonight's game.

After a tough road loss at Milwaukee it's time to regroup and refocus for tonight's game against the Orlando Magic featuring the worst record in the NBA at 8-39, 2-17 at home. The Bulls cannot afford a letdown against the Magic. In one regard, the Magic are very similar to the Bulls who are dealing with numerous injuries.

DeMar DeRozan delivered his second straight 30+ game in Friday's loss at Milwaukee. His name definitely belongs in MVP discussion. He's seventh in the league in scoring at 26 points per game.

DeMar DeRozan drives to the basket on Mo Bamba

The Bulls are hoping Friday's abysmaL 3-point shooting ( 7-of-38) was nothing more than a blip on the stat sheet. The Bulls are shooting 38% on the season placing them first in the NBA.

Orlando remains in a major rebuild and is in line for the top overall pick. With the roster ravaged by injury, the Magic on draft night will pick, not on position but on pure skill. Simple as that.

Rookie Jalen Suggs is a keeper. Now the hard part: He must remain on the floor and off the injured list. Cole Anthony is a solid talent and is becoming a go-to guy on the Magic with season average numbers of 18-6-5. Former Bull, Wendell Carter Jr. has pocketed 19 double-double games on the season.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Cleveland 94, Oklahoma City 87: Darius Garland posted his sixth double-double game (23 pts, 11 assists) in his last seven contests. Evan Mobley scored 15 points and grabbed a career high 17 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen suffered an ankle injury in the first half and did not return.

Phoenix 113, Indiana 103: The Suns have won six straight.

Milwaukee 133, Sacramento 127: The Bucks won their third straight as Khris Middleton scored 34 points. Harrison Barnes scored his 10-thousandth career point.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!