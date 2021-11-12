Chuck Checks In: Bulls Take On League-Best Warriors In San Francisco

GAME NIGHT FROM SAN FRANCISCO:

Bulls (8-3, 3-1 on the road) at Golden State (10-1, 7-1 at home), 9PM CT

RADIO: 670 The Score- Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington, 8:45 pregame

TV: ESPN, 9PM

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (26 ppg), Warriors- Curry (27ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- DeRozan (5.8), Warriors- Green (8)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (4.5), Warriors- Curry (6)



CCI PREVIEW: The road out west is tough enough and it got even more difficult as the Bulls have placed Nikola Vucevic on the injury list, entering health and safety protocols. It's a major loss for the Bulls as they will now call upon Tony Bradley Jr., Alize Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr. and rookie Marko Simonovic to fill the void in the middle. Vucevic had recorded double-double games in five of his last six contests. The Bulls are undersized so they may be forced to play small ball as Head Coach Billy Donovan will mix and match lineups until Vucevic's return.

This year's Bulls team is extremely resilient so let's see how things unfold over the next two weeks. The Bulls are winning the hearts of Chicago sports fans with their heart, hustle, tenacity and selflessness.

The Bulls sit atop the Eastern Conference with the surprising Washington Wizards at 8-3. The Golden State Warriors own the best record in the Association at 10-1 with their only loss coming at home to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Steph Curry is having another Steph Curry season. He's a generational talent and the basketball universe needs to embrace each and every game he plays. What a remarkable talent. Draymond Green is questionable after sustaining a thigh injury Wednesday against Minnesota. Klay Thompson remains out but speculation has him returning next month. Jordan Poole is having a break out season averaging 17 points per game. Andrew Wiggins is coming off a season-high 35 points against his former T-Wolves ballclub. Former Bull, Otto Porter Jr. is shooting 48% from 3-point range.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Clippers 112, Miami 109: LAC has won six straight. Jimmy Butler missed the game with a sprained ankle.

Toronto 115, Philadelphia 109: The Raps improved to 5-1 on the road.

Indiana 111, Utah 100: Myles Turner and Rudy Gobert got in to a scuffle. Expects fines and or suspensions.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter: @ctsbulls. All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls !