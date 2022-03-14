Chuck Checks In: Bulls take on Kings in Sacramento

GAME NIGHT FROM SACRAMENTO: Bulls (41-26, 16-16 on the road) at Kings (21-45, 15-20 at home).



RADIO: 670 THE SCORE. Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 8: 45 CT. Pregame

TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King. 9PM



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (28 ppg), Kings- Fox (23 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Kings- Sabonis (12)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5), Kings- Fox and Sabonis (5)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls: 1-0



CCI PREVIEW: It's the first of three straight and eight of nine on the road. Don't let the Kings 21-45 fool you. The Kings have talent and the Bulls need to bring their focus and tenacity to Sacramento against the rebuilding Kings.

The Kings consummated a major trade with Indiana, dealing Tyrese Haliburton, Tristan Thompson and Buddy Hield to the Pacers in exchange for Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb.

The transaction solidifies post play for the Kings with a 25 year old player (Sabonis) who has achieved All-Star status in his still developing career. I am a huge fan of Haliburton but when you get a chance to get a multi-skilled big man in Sabonis you have to do the deal and not look back.

Make no mistake about it, De'Aaron Fox is THE face of the Kings franchise. At 24, Fox is in the first season of a franchise record shattering max contract paying him $28.2 million. The Kings have rejected numerous trade offers to keep Fox in Sacramento.

In March Fox is averaging 32 points and seven assists per game while shooting 52% from the field.

The Bulls received a huge boost with the return of Alex Caruso who played a solid two way game in 29 minutes, his first court action in seven weeks. With Zach LaVine sidelined, Caruso, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu all stepped up against the Cavaliers.

In the last matchup with the Kings on February 16, the Bulls won behind DeMar DeRozan's 36 points.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Phoenix 140, Los Angeles Lakers 111: The Suns are now 40 games over .500.

Dallas 95, Boston 92: Former Windy City Bull, Spencer Dinwiddie drilled a three pointer with seconds left to send Dallas to their eighth win in its last 10 games. The Celtics retired Kevin Garnett's #5 jersey.

Philadelphia 116, Orlando 114 OT: Joel Embiid with a 35-17-7 game. The 76ers took 37 free throws; the Magic attempted 20. Orlando blew a 17 point lead.

New Orleans 130, Houston 105: This is the fourth game the Pelicans have won by 25 or more points since the All Star break. The Pels snapped a four game losing streak.

Memphis 125, Oklahoma City 118: The Grizzlies grabbed 20 offensive rebounds.

Atlanta 131, Indiana 128: Trae Young poured in 47 points.

Brooklyn 110, New York 107: Kevin Durant scored a season high 53 points-his 60th career 40+ game.

Los Angeles Clippers 106, Detroit 102: Best wishes to legendary Pistons broadcaster George Blaha who will undergo heart surgery tomorrow. Blaha has been calling Pistons games for 46 years.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!