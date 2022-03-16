Chuck Checks In: Bulls take on Jazz in Salt Lake City

GAME NIGHT FROM SALT LAKE CITY: Bulls (41-27, 16-17 on the road) at Utah (42-26, 24-11 at home)



RADIO: 670 The Score- Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington and Alyssa Bergamini, 7:45 CT pregame



TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King, 8PM CT



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (28 ppg), Utah- Mitchell (25 ppg)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Utah- Gobert (14)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5) Utah- Mitchell (5.5)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls: 1-0.

CCI RECAP: A daunting schedule awaits the Bulls as tonight's game begins a series of four straight opponents with records above 500. The Utah crowd is one of the better venues in the NBA; the fans are totally into the action so the Bulls will need to not only deal with the play of the Jazz but keep their composure in the process.

The Bulls came out flat against the Kings and it cost them. Despite narrowing the gap to one point midway through the fourth quarter, the Bulls simply couldn't get over the hump. Expect the Bulls to play better tonight.

Utah is coming off a home loss to the Bucks and have been hit with injuries to key personnel including Bojan Bogdanovic who will miss tonight's game with a calf injury.

The Jazz however have Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley. Gobert is a force at the rim and is a game changer. He leads the NBA in rebounding at 14 per contest.

Gobert leads the NBA in rebounding.

If you like the three ball, you will get plenty of that tonight from the Jazz who launch 40 per game-second only to Minnesota.

The Bulls are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference trailing first place Miami by four games. The Jazz and Mavs are tied for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 150, Orlando 108: Kyrie KIrving scored 60 points on 20-31 from the field. Irving had 41 points in the first half alone. He added six rebounds and four assists, one block and four steals.

Miami 105, Detroit 98: Miami's Tyler Herro scored 29 points. Max Strus added 16.

Memphis 135, Indiana 102: The Grizzlies , playing without All Star Ja Morant, scored 32 points off 20 Pacers turnovers. Indiana is 24 games under .500

Phoenix 131, New Orleans 115: The Suns scored 33 points off 17 Pelicans turnovers. The Suns have won four of their last five games.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!