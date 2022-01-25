Chuck Checks In: Bulls take down Thunder in Zach LaVine's return

FINAL FROM OKLAHOMA CITY: Bulls 111, Oklahoma City 110 (Bulls: 29-17, 13-11 on the road).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- Vucevic (26), Thunder-Gilgeous-Alexander (31 pts) LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (15), Thunder- Bazley and Giddy (8) LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Dosunmu (8), Thunder- Gilgeous-Alexander (10)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Ayo Dosunmu set a Bulls rookie record making his first nine field goal attempts breaking a record set by Orlando Woolridge in 1982.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls gave DeMar DeRozan a much-needed night off, just in time for Zach LaVine to return after missing five games with a knee injury.

LaVine played 35 minutes, scoring 23 points (8-of-10 FT) , seven rebounds and seven assists. Javonte Green also returned to the floor for the first time in over three weeks bringing toughness to the starting unit, playing 25 minutes.

After leading by 28 with 6:20 remaining in the third quarter the Thunder mounted a furious comeback but came up short, sending OKC to their sixth-straight loss.

Ayo Dosunmu made his first nine shots and continues to thrive in a starting role. Dosunmu played 35 minutes scoring a career high 24 points. He banked in a 45-footer to end the third quarter which amounted to perhaps being the biggest hoop of the game. You always value possessions no matter time or score.

Dosunmu also nailed a season/career high four 3-pointers. Nikola Vucevic registered his fourth straight double-double game of 26 points and 15 rebounds.

The Bulls trail first place Miami by 1.5 games.

NEXT: Home with Toronto Wednesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Cleveland 95, New York 93: Darius Garland looks like an All Star reserve in the host city of Cleveland. Garland scored 20 points and dished out 12 assists. The Cavs are 10 games over .500 for the first time since 2018.

New Orleans 117, Indiana 113: Devonte Graham and Josh Hart combined for 47 points.

Phoenix 115, Utah 109: Chris Paul scored a season-high 27 points. The 37-9 Suns own the best record in the NBA.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls Always a pleasure,.