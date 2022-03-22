Chuck Checks In: Bulls take down Raptors in Patrick Williams' return

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 113, Toronto 99. (Bulls: 42-29, 26-10 at home)



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan and LaVine (26 pts), Toronto- Siakam (22 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (13), Toronto- Boucher (10)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Caruso, Dosunmu and LaVine (6), Toronto: VanVleet (9)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls scored 29 points off 14 Toronto turnovers.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls badly needed a win and they got one outscoring the Raps 59-44 in the second half triggered by Zach LaVine's 16 third quarter points.

For the sixth straight game LaVine has taken eight or more free throw attempts. In addition to his scoring , LaVine dished out six assists and grabbed six rebounds while playing turnover free ball in 35 minutes.

Zach LaVine scored 16 points in the third quarter of the Bulls March 21 win vs. Toronto.

DeMar DeRozan continues to excel against his former team going 11-of-14 from the field with 26 points, five rebounds and recorded three of the Bulls seven block shots.

Nikola Vucevic bagged his 41st double-double of the season with a 19-13 game as the Bulls won the season series from the Raptors three games to one.

The Bulls trail the first place Heat by 4.5 games and are just two back of the Bucks, Philly and Boston who are in a virtual three-way tie for second place in the Eastern Conference.

NEXT: At Milwaukee on Tuesday 6:45 pm pregame 670 The Score and NBCSCH



CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 131, Cleveland 120: LeBron James with a monster game 38-10-12, his 105th career triple-double.

Philadelphia 113, Miami 106: Tyrese Maxey scored 13 of his game high 28 in the fourth quarter. The 76ers were without Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Brooklyn 114, Utah 106: Kevin Durant destroyed the Jazz with a 37-9-8 game.

Dallas 100, Minnesota 108: The Mavs drilled two-three pointers late in the game to cool off the red hot T-Wolves.

Boston 132, Oklahoma City 123: Jayson Tatum scored 36 points. He has scored 30 or more points in each of the last three games.

Charlotte 106, New Orleans 103: Don't look now but the Hornets have won five straight.

Portland 119, Detroit 115: The two teams combined for an NBA season high 90 free throws.

