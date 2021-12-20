Chuck Checks In: Bulls Take Down Lakers In Return To Action

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 115, Lakers 110 (Bulls: 18-10, 9-4 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (38 pts), Lakers- James (31 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (13), Lakers- James (14)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (6), Lakers- Westbrook (8)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: DeMar DeRozan went 16-17 from the foul line .

CCI RECAP: The Bulls rode DeMar DeRozan's fourth quarter heroics all the way to the the win column. DeRozan missed two weeks in the NBA's health and safety protocols but managed to play 34 minutes scoring 38 points, 19 in the fourth quarter and went 16-17 from the foul line.

Did we mention he led the Bulls in the assists, dishing out six? Nikola Vucevic recorded his 12th double-double with a 19-13 game and former Laker, Alex Caruso burned his former team with a 17-9-2 game.

The Bulls swept the season series.

Coby White dunks against LeBron James and the Lakers.

The Bulls host the Rockets tonight. 6:45 on 670 The Score. 7PM on NBCSCH. The Rockets have won six of their last ten games.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Detroit 100, Miami 90: The Pistons ended a 14-game losing streak. Saddiq Bey tossed in 26 points for the now, 5-24 Pistons.

Phoenix 137, Charlotte 106: Nine players scored in double figures for the Suns. Phoenix sank 20-three pointers

Portland 105, Memphis 100: The Blazers ended the Grizzilies five game win streak. Damian Lillard and Norman Powell combined for 60 points.

Sacramento 121, San Antonio 114: Buddy Hield torched the Spurs for 18 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota 111, Dallas 105: The Mavs lost Kristaps Porzingis ion the third quarter with right foot soreness.

Thanks for reading CCI.