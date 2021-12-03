Chuck Checks In: Bulls Take Down Knicks In Battle At MSG

FINAL FROM NEW YORK CITY: Bulls 119 New York 115. ( Bulls 15-8, 8-4 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (34 pts), NY- Randle (30 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: LaVine and Vucevic (7), NY: Randle (12)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Ball (6), NY- Randle and Rose (6)



SERIES: Bulls 2-1

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls won just one quarter, the first , 37-19. In the final three quarters, the Knicks outscored the Bulls by 14...and lost.

CCI REAP: A crazy game at NY, but why not? It's the Bulls and Knicks. After leading by as many as 21 first-half points the Knicks put together a furious fourth quarter rally, took the lead, only to see DeMar DeRozan score 18 in the final period with help from Zach LaVine and company to seal the deal.

The Bulls made 20-21 from the foul line with DeRozan going 10-11. LaVine was perfect in all six attempts. Nikola Vucevic got it going early for the Bulls and finished with 27-7-3. In his last two games, Vucevic is 11-15 from 3-point range. Alex Caruso was a +21 finishing with a line of 6-6-6 and 4 steals. It was a huge road win for the Bulls who went through a roller coaster ride of emotions in the fourth quarter.

Congratulations to Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan on being named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month. The Bulls posted a 9-7 record.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Memphis 152, Oklahoma City 79: An NBA record shattering blowout win for the Grizzlies who played without their best player in Ja Morant.

Phoenix 114, Detroit 103: The Suns won a franchise record 18 straight games.

Toronto 97, Milwaukee 93: The Raptors ended Milwaukee's eight game win streak as Fred VanVleet scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game with a calf injury. Milwaukee's Brook Lopez underwent back surgery and is out indefinitely.

San Antonio 114, Portland 83: The Spurs won a season-high third straight game.

