Chuck Checks In: Bulls take down Cavs in Cleveland as Zach LaVine leads the way

FINAL FROM CLEVELAND: Bulls 98, Cavs 94 (Bulls : 43-31, 17-21 on the road).



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (25 pts), Cavs- Garland (28 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (9), Cavs- Mobley (11)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Caruso (7), Cavs- Garland (5)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls scored 19 points off 13 Cavaliers turnovers.



CCI RECAP: A HUGE win for the Bulls. The Bulls weathered a second half storm by the Cavs cutting the Bulls 19 point lead to three with under four minutes remaining but the Bulls went on a 12-3 run to provide just enough distance to capture the season series 3-1.

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combined for 45 points. Nikola Vucevic with a solid 16-9-4 performance along with Alex Caruso contributed a 10-8-7-2 steals game.

LaVine scored 25 points in the Bulls win over Cleveland on Saturday.

Cleveland shot 7-31 from three point range. The Bulls went 5-21. The Cavs lost for the first time in seven home games against Central Division opponents.

The fifth seed Bulls trail first place Miami and Philly by 3.5 games with eight games left. The Bulls lead Toronto by one game and by two over the Cavs. The Bulls have won the season series against both the Cavs and Raps.

NEXT: At New York Monday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Toronto 131, Indiana 91: The game was delayed 70 minutes after a speaker fire in the second quarter. The game was played without fans the rest of the contest. The 40 points win was the largest margin of victory by the Raps this season.

Brooklyn 110, Miami 92: The Heat have dropped four straight. Miami was without Head Coach Eric Spoelstra who missed the game because of a family matter.

Memphis 127, Milwaukee 102: The Grizzlies have won four straight and eight of nine.

Denver 113, Oklahoma City 107: Nikola Jokic scored 35 points on 13-15 from the field.

San Antonio 107, New Orleans 103: The Spurs trail the 10th seed Pelicans by one game for the final play in spot.

Sacramento 114, Orlando 110 OT: Rookie Davion Mitchell scored 22 points for the Kings.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!