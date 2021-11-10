Chuck Checks In: Bulls Take On Doncic, Mavs At The UC

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Dallas (7-3, 2-2 on the road) at Bulls (7-3, 4-2 at home) 7PM

RADIO: 670 The Score- Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington, 6:45 pregame

TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King, 7PM.



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (26 ppg), Mavericks- Doncic (24 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Mavericks: Doncic (8)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (4), Mavericks- Doncic (6)



CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls finish off a three game home stand, entertaining MVP candidate Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, winners of three straight. Doncic is a one-man offensive machine leading the franchise in scoring, rebounding and assists. He's a two time All-NBA first team performer at the age of 22. Yet, does he have enough around him to make inroads in the tough Western Conference?

Jalen Brunson is having a break out season averaging 15 points per game. He is a tough, competitive player who is a throwback to old school guards who hoop every second on the floor. Tim Hardaway Jr. can still deliver long range missiles but in my opinion, the success of the Mavs franchise is in the hands of Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis has battled through injuries almost from the day he entered the NBA. If Dallas expects a deep playoff run he must be on the floor. Simple as that.

The Bulls continue to receive great production from their bench. One night it is Alex Caruso, the next it's Ayo Dosunmu. Derrick Jones Jr. has brought energy and athleticism off the bench and Tony Bradley Jr. is extremely capable of contributing on the offensive glass and in rim protection.

After tonight's game, the Bulls hit the road for five straight, starting Friday against the 9-1 Golden State Warriors.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 109: Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 16 rebounds. Grayson Allen added 25 points. Milwaukee won for just the second time in seven games.

Utah 110, Atlanta 98: The Jazz beat the Hawks for the second time in five days.

Los Angeles Clippers 117, Portland 109: Paul George, Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum each scored 20+ points. LAC has won five straight.

The NBA suspended Denver's Nikola Jokic one game for shoving Miami's Markieff Morris in the back. He will miss tonight's game against the Pacers. Morris was fined $50,000 for his flagrant two foul that led to Jokic's push.

Boston's Jaylen Brown will be sidelined the next 1-2 weeks with a hamstring strain.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure.