Chuck Checks In: Bulls take on the Clippers, refreshed Paul George

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER

Los Angeles Clippers ( 37-39, 16-23 on the road) at Bulls: ( 44-32, 26-10 at home). 7PM

RADIO: 670 THE SCORE: Chuck Swirsky and Stephen Bardo 6:45 pre.

TV: NBCSCH: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM



SEASON SERIES: Bulls- 1-0



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (27 ppg), LAC- George (25 ppg)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), LAC- Zubac (8)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5), LAC- Jackson (5)



CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls return home for the first of five straight entertaining the Los Angeles Clippers. The Bulls must take care of business at the United Center. Let's put seeding aside; this is about winning games. Period. DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are carrying the load as the Bulls look to play four quarters of hoops on both ends of the floor.

The Clippers welcomed back Paul George on Tuesday after he missed three months with an elbow injury. George responded against the Jazz scoring 34 points in 31 minutes.

The Clippers are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference and despite their sub.500 record one must consider the fact they're doing this without future Hall of Fame player Kawhi Leonard who remains sidelined since suffering an ACL injury last season.

Paul George scored 34 points in his long-awaited return to action on Tuesday.

Norman Powell who came over from Portland at the trade deadline remains inactive with a broken bone in his foot. Reggie Jackson brings energy to the backcourt and Ivica Zubac brings toughness to the front court.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Miami 106 Boston 98: Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry combined for 55 Heat points. Miami with a one game lead over the Bucks. Philly and Boston 2 out. Bulls and Raps 4.5 out.

Toronto 125 Minnesota 102: Pascal Siakam is hoopin' as he recorded a triple-double of 12-10-13. The Raps have won four straight and moved into a tie with the Bulls for the fifth seed. The Bulls own the tiebreaker.

Dallas 120 Cleveland 112: The Cavs rookie big man Evan Mobley is sidelined for three games with an ankle injury. Dorian Finney Smith scored a career high 28 points for the Mavs.

Charlotte 125 New York 114: Miles Bridges destroyed the Knicks defense with 31 points, 14 coming in the fourth quarter.

Memphis 112 San Antonio 111: The Grizzlies clinched the second seed in the West.

Phoenix 107 Golden State 103: Jordan Poole had 38 for the Warriors.

Denver 125 Indiana 118: Nikola Jokic had a 37-13-9 game. He went 15 -18 from the field. The Nuggets shot 62% from the field.

Atlanta 136 Oklahoma City 118: Trae Young scored 41 points-30 in the first half.

Washington 127 Orlando 110: Tomas Satoransky had a rare double-double: 0 points-10 rebounds and 13 assists.

New Orleans 117, Portland 107: CJ McCollum returned to Portland for the first time since being dealt to the Pelicans. He received a 90 seconds standing ovation. The Pels lead the Lakers by 1.5 for the ninth seed in the West.

Sacramento 121, Houston 118: Rockets rookie Jalen Green tied a season high with 32 points.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!