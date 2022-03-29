Chuck Checks In: Bulls suffer tough road loss to Knicks

FINAL FROM NEW YORK CITY: New York 109 Bulls 104. ( Bulls: 43-32, 17-22 on the road)



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (37 pts), Knicks- Barrett (28 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (13), Knicks: Randle (13)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (7), Knicks- Quickley and Randle (4)



CCI SAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls recorded just eight assists the last three quarters.



CCI RECAP: The Bulls offensive first quarter flow was short lived as the Knicks surprised the Bulls who dropped their second game to a sub .500 team on the five game road trip.

The good: 31-33 from the foul line. The bad: 6-of-23 from 3-point range. In their last two games the Bulls are 25%. The Bulls dished out only 16 assists- eight in the last three quarters combined. DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter. Zach LaVine added 27. Nikola Vucevic recorded his 42nd double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds but the Bulls bench scored just 11 points.

The Bulls lost to the Knicks despite 37 points from DeMar DeRozan.

Alec Burks left corner three with 23 seconds left gave the Knicks just enough of a cushion to hold off the Bulls. Burks buried five 3-pointers . He and RJ Barrett combined for 55 points. Mitchell Robinson posted a double-double.

The Bulls are 1-3 on their current five game trip. The Bulls and Raptors are now tied for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with seven games remaining.

NEXT: Tuesday at Washington.



CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Toronto 115, Boston 112 (OT): Pascal Siakam scored a season high 40 points and 13 rebounds. The Celtics played without Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams and Al Horford.

Cleveland 107 Orlando 101: Cavs big man Evan Mobley suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and did not return.

Miami 123, Sacramento 100: The struggling Heat snapped a four game losing streak. Bam Adebayo had a 22-15 game.

Denver 113, Charlotte 109: Nikola Jokic with a 26-19-11 game, his 19th triple-double of the season.

Atlanta 132, Indiana 123: The Hawks are 10th in the EC.

Memphis 123, Golden State 95: The Grizzlies caught the Warriors in the second game of a back to back, leading 67-31 at the half. Second seed Memphis owns a five game lead on third seed Golden State.

San Antonio 123, Houston 120: Dejounte Murray is a franchise talent. The veteran from Washington delivered a 33-7-11 game. The Spurs trail the 10 seed Lakers by one-half game for the final play in spot.

Oklahoma City 134, Portland 131 OT: Two teams going nowhere but a nice game for Isaiah Roby who tossed in 31 for the Thunder.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!