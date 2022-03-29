Chuck Checks In: Bulls suffer tough road loss to Knicks
Chicago fell in Madison Square Garden despite 37 points from DeMar DeRozan.
FINAL FROM NEW YORK CITY: New York 109 Bulls 104. ( Bulls: 43-32, 17-22 on the road)
LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (37 pts), Knicks- Barrett (28 pts)
LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (13), Knicks: Randle (13)
LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (7), Knicks- Quickley and Randle (4)
CCI SAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls recorded just eight assists the last three quarters.
CCI RECAP: The Bulls offensive first quarter flow was short lived as the Knicks surprised the Bulls who dropped their second game to a sub .500 team on the five game road trip.
The good: 31-33 from the foul line. The bad: 6-of-23 from 3-point range. In their last two games the Bulls are 25%. The Bulls dished out only 16 assists- eight in the last three quarters combined. DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter. Zach LaVine added 27. Nikola Vucevic recorded his 42nd double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds but the Bulls bench scored just 11 points.
Alec Burks left corner three with 23 seconds left gave the Knicks just enough of a cushion to hold off the Bulls. Burks buried five 3-pointers . He and RJ Barrett combined for 55 points. Mitchell Robinson posted a double-double.
The Bulls are 1-3 on their current five game trip. The Bulls and Raptors are now tied for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with seven games remaining.
NEXT: Tuesday at Washington.
CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES
Toronto 115, Boston 112 (OT): Pascal Siakam scored a season high 40 points and 13 rebounds. The Celtics played without Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams and Al Horford.
Cleveland 107 Orlando 101: Cavs big man Evan Mobley suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and did not return.
Miami 123, Sacramento 100: The struggling Heat snapped a four game losing streak. Bam Adebayo had a 22-15 game.
Denver 113, Charlotte 109: Nikola Jokic with a 26-19-11 game, his 19th triple-double of the season.
Atlanta 132, Indiana 123: The Hawks are 10th in the EC.
Memphis 123, Golden State 95: The Grizzlies caught the Warriors in the second game of a back to back, leading 67-31 at the half. Second seed Memphis owns a five game lead on third seed Golden State.
San Antonio 123, Houston 120: Dejounte Murray is a franchise talent. The veteran from Washington delivered a 33-7-11 game. The Spurs trail the 10 seed Lakers by one-half game for the final play in spot.
Oklahoma City 134, Portland 131 OT: Two teams going nowhere but a nice game for Isaiah Roby who tossed in 31 for the Thunder.
Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!
