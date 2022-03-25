Chuck Checks In: Bulls suffer road loss in New Orleans

FINAL FROM NEW ORLEANS: Pelicans 126, Bulls 109 (Bulls: 42-31, 16-21 on the road)



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (39 pts), Pelicans: Graham (30 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (9) Pelicans: Valanciunas (19)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- White (6), Pelicans- Alvarado (7)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: New Orleans outscored the Bulls 40-24 in the final quarter.

CCI RECAP: The Pelicans took control of the game in the fourth quarter as undrafted point guard Jose Alvarado provided a spark off the bench offensively and defensively with 15 points , seven assists and three steals. Devonte Graham scored a season high 30 points and Jonas Valanciunas had a monster game of 16 points and 19 rebounds. CJ McCollum with a solid 25-3-6 game.

The Bulls were out rebounded by 10. The Bulls committed 15 turnovers leading to 20 Pelicans points. Zach LaVine was terrific with 39 points. Coby White scored 23 before fouling out.

Both teams were missing stars: New Orleans Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. The Bulls were without DeMar DeRozan (groin) and Lonzo Ball ( knee).

Next: Saturday at Cleveland.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Toronto 117, Cleveland 104: Pascal Siakam scored 35 points. The Raps and Cavs trail the fifth seed Bulls by one game.

Phoenix 140, Denver 130: The Suns won their league leading 60th win of the season. Chris Paul returned after missing the last 15 games.

Memphis 133, Indiana 103: The Grizzlies are 16-2 without Ja Morant. Morant will miss the next two weeks with knee soreness.

Milwaukee 114, Washington 102: The Bucks won despite missing Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middelton.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!