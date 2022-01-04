Chuck Checks In: Bulls separating from the pack with win over Magic

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 102, Orlando 98 (Bulls: 25-10, 13-4 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (29 pts), Orlando- F. Wagner (22 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic (17), Orlando- Carter (10)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (7), Orlando- Frazier (5)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls 2-0

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls eight game win streak is their first since 2012.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls held off a stubborn Magic ball club to win their eighth straight game. It was a ragged game from the opening tip but the Bulls made enough plays to earn the victory. The Bulls picked up a full game on the Nets, Bucks, and Heat and lead the Eastern Conference by two games. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combined for 56 points.

DeRozan was so frustrated with himself following an uncharacteristic 7-13 performance at the line, he returned to the United Center floor following the game to get some extra work in.

Nikola Vucevic ran his double-double streak to six straight, 18 on the season with 13 points and 17 rebounds. Head Coach Billy Donovan returned to the bench after missing five games while in the NBA's health and safety protocols. Donovan told reporters prior to the game that Tyler Cook will be sidelined for two weeks with an ankle injury and Javonte Green is out 2-4 weeks with a groin injury.

NEXT: Home with Washington Friday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Memphis 118, Brooklyn 104: Ja Morant scored 36 points. Morant and Desmond Bane combined for 65 points on 26-49 from the field. The Nets have dropped three straight.

Detroit 115, Milwaukee 106: Saddiq Bey scored 34 points as the Pistons snapped a 16-game losing streak to Milwaukee. The Pistons had not beaten the Bucks since February 28, 2018.

Golden State 115, Miami 108: Jordan Poole scored 32 points off the bench for the 29-7 Warriors. Miami's Jimmy Butler was helped off the court with a right ankle injury.

Philadelphia 133, Houston 113: The Rockets have lost eight straight. Joel Embiid had a 31-15-10 game. He's scored 30+ points in six of his last seven games.

Washington 124, Charlotte 121: Kyle Kuzma had a season high 36 points and 14 rebounds. Bradley Beal scored 35 points as the Wizards got back in the win column following their loss to the Bulls Saturday.

Minnesota 122, Los Angeles Clippers 104: Patrick Beverley tied his career high with 12 assists for the T-Wolves who ended a three-game slide.

Portland 136, Atlanta 131: Trae Young scored an NBA season high and a personal career high 56 points in a losing cause. Young went 15-15 from the line, nailed seven-three pointers and dished out 14 assists. Portland's Anfernee Simons scored a career high 43 points.

Dallas 103, Denver 89: Luka Doncic scored 21 points and dished out 15 assists. The Mavs played without Kristaps Porzingis who entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Utah 115, New Orleans 104: Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points for the Jazz.

