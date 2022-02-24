Chuck Checks In: Bulls seek six-game win streak as they face Hawks

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Atlanta: (28-30, 11-17 on the road) at Bulls: 38-21 (23-8 at home) 7PM



RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 pregame. TV:NBCSCH: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM.



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (28 ppg), Atlanta- Young: 27ppg. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11.7), Atlanta- Capela (12)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5), Atlanta- Young (9)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls: 2-0.

CCI PREVIEW: 59 down 23 to go for the Bulls as the regular season gears up tonight at the United Center.

The Bulls have a new player in Tristan Thompson who will add playoff toughness, veteran leadership and grab those 50-50 rebounds in tight quarters. It was a great pickup by the Bulls and for Thompson who was a key member of the 2016 NBA Champion Cavaliers.

Tristan Thompson was the member of the 2016 Cavs team that won the NBA title.

Zach LaVine was given the green light to return to game activity after missing the last three prior to the All Star break with knee soreness.

Head Coach Billy Donovan told reporters Lonzo Ball has ramped up his running lately. Patrick Williams has not been cleared for contact. Coach Donovan says Alex Caruso has not been cleared for basketball activities but the hope is he can work on shooting and dribbling in the near future.

DeMar DeRozan will try to add to his NBA record setting pace of seven straight games of 35+ more points , shooting 50% or better in each of those contests. It was great to see the amount of national attention he received during All Star weekend. He is well deserving of every accolade that comes his way.

The Hawks are two under.500-the 10th seed in the East but are very capable of going on a run with the amount of talent they possess led by All Star Trae Young. This will be an excellent test for two well rested ball clubs tonight.

The Bulls lead the season series 2-0 averaging 130 points in the process. They have beaten the Hawks by an average of 13 points.

