Chuck Checks In: Bulls rout Pistons, Prepare for Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 133, Detroit 87 (Bulls: 27-11, 15-4 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- Vucevic (22 pts), Detroit- Jackson (16)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- DeRozan (12), Detroit- Cunningham and Diallo (7)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan and LaVine each with 7. Detroit- Hayes (5)



CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls went on a 17-0 run to start the second half and never looked back.

CCI RECAP: After a sluggish first quarter, the Bulls dominated Detroit over the final 36 minutes outscoring Detroit 105-60. Eight Bulls scored in double figures as DeMar DeRozan came through with his third double-double game of the season with a 20-12-7 performance.

DeMar DeRozan navigating a screen

The Bulls drained 18-34 from three point range and out rebounded the Pistons 61-41. The game was the appetizer for the second game in as many nights as the Bulls host the Nets tonight led by Kevin Durant. James Harden (knee) and Kyrie Irving ( ankle) are listed as questionable but there is no doubt if they can physically play they will be on the floor.

The Bulls have won the season series winning the first two games but this is the Bulls first look at the Nets with Irving on the floor if the veteran can work through his injury.The Nets would love to send the Bulls a midseason message. In turn, the Bulls would enjoy a sweep of the team picked by many to reach the NBA Finals. The Nets have been inconsistent of late but this isn't about the regular season for Brooklyn; this is about mid-April, come playoff time.

This is a national TV broadcast but you can sync up the local call on 670TheScore or the Audacy app at 8:45 pregame with ESPN.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Memphis 116, Golden State 108: Ja Morant scored 29 points, five in the final minute as the Grizzlies won their tenth straight game.

Phoenix 99, Toronto 95: The Suns snapped the Raptors six game win streak.

Washington 122, Oklahoma City 118: Bradley Beal re-entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

New Orleans 128, Minnesota 125: Brandon Ingram nailed three-three pointers in the final 1:13 to secure the win.

Los Angeles Clippers 87, Denver 85: The Clippers rallied from a 25 point second half deficit to shock the Nuggets.. LAC scored just 28 first half points. Reggie Jackson ignited the comeback scoring 11 fourth quarter points.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!