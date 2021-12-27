Chuck Checks In: Bulls Roll Past Pacers As They Prepare For Atlanta

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 113, Indiana 105 (Bulls: 20-10, 11-4 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (32 pts), Pacers- LeVert (27 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (15), Pacers- Sabonis (16)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- LaVine (5), Pacers- LeVert (9)



SEASON SERIES: 1-1.

CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls are 10 games over the .500 mark for the first time since January 2016.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls welcomed back Zach LaVine who returned to the lineup following a 15 day absence in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

LaVine responded by scoring a game high 32 points. LaVine is a lock to make the All-Star game, as is DeMar DeRozan who tallied 24 points. The Bulls shot 56% from the field and 48% from 3-point range. Nikola Vucevic recorded his 13th double-double of the season with an impressive 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Prior to the game the Bulls announced Lonzo Ball and Tony Bradley Jr. entered the league's health and safety protocols. The Bulls have won three straight.

NEXT: At Atlanta on Monday. 6:15 pregame on 670 The Score, 7PM NBCSCH.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Cleveland 144, Toronto 99: The Cavs tied a franchise record scoring 46 points in the third quarter.

Philadelphia 117, Washington 96: Joel Embiid scored 36 points and added 13 rebounds.

Miami 93, Orlando 83: It was the " Omer Yurtseven Game." Yurtseven had an impressive 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Heat who won their third straight. Jimmy Butler returned to the lineup after missing 12 of his last 13 games, scoring 17 points.

Denver 103, Los Angeles Clippers 100: Nikola Jokic was a one man wrecking crew for the Nuggets with 26 points and 22 rebounds.

San Antonio 144, Detroit 109: The Pistons lost their tenth straight road game. They had five players out dealing with Covid-19 issues.

Memphis 127, Sacramento 102: The Grizzlies ended a three game slide as West Chicago's John Konchar recorded his first career double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Oklahoma City 117, New Orleans 112: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is hoopin' scoring 31 points.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls !