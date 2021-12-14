Chuck Checks In: Bulls Resume Play On Sunday vs. Lakers

The NBA postponed tonight's home game against Detroit and Thursday's road contest at Toronto due to roster limitations because of the Covid-19 virus. The Bulls quite frankly, were running out of players with 10 placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols. The NBA did the right thing. Period. The Bulls medical staff is fantastic and doing everything humanly possible to deal with this situation.

Next game for the Bulls is on Sunday, hosting the Lakers.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 117 Milwaukee 103: Jayson Tatum went off for 42points, 16 coming in the fourth quarter. Milwaukee's Khris Middleton hyperextended his left knee.

Golden State 102, Indiana 100: Steph Curry is one-three point bucket away from tying Ray Allen's all time career record. Indiana is 1-9 in games decided by 4pts or less. The Warriors are 22-5.

Denver 113, Washington 107: Nikola Jokic was ejected but not before he put up a ridiculous line of 29-18-9 and 3 steals.

Dallas 120, Charlotte 96: Kristaps Porzingis with an impressive line of 24-13 and 5 blocks. The Mavs led 70-43 at the half.

Memphis 126, Philadelphia 91: The Grizzlies have won eight of nine. Philadelphia's Joel Embiid sat out with rib soreness.

Los Angeles Clippers 111, Phoenix 95: Marcus Morris had season-highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers.

Houston 132, Atlanta 126: The Rockets have won eight of 10am for only the second time all season on the road. Atlanta has dropped five straight home games. Trae Young had 41 for the Hawks.

Cleveland 105, Miami 94: The Cavs posted their fourth straight win. Kevin Love scored all of his 23 points in the second half. Ricky Rubio picked up his 5-thousandth career assist. The Heat once again played without Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Toronto 124, Sacramento 101: The Raptors scored 70 first half points and led the Kings by 25 points.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!