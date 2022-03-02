Chuck Checks In: Bulls regroup as they prepare for Hawks

After taking Tuesday off the Bulls return to the practice floor here in Miami today before departing for Atlanta for Thursday's matchup against the Hawks.

The Bulls went 8-5 in February highlighted by the superb play of DeMar DeRozan who averaged 34 points, six rebounds and five assists.

DeRozan set an NBA record by recording eight straight games of scoring at least 35 points and shooting 50% from the field. DeRozan also tallied 10 straight games of scoring 30 or more points.

Zach LaVine was sidelined with a knee soreness but still managed to average 22 points , four rebounds and five assists in eight games.

Nikola Vucevic collected 10 double-double games in February averaging 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Coby White dialed up 48% from 3-point range while averaging 16 points in February.

Ayo Dosunmu took his game to the next level averaging 10 points and six assists last month, shooting 50% from the field. His defense and toughness is impactful.

The bright lights of the NBA season are getting hotter and hotter as they take on some of the elite teams in the NBA in the remaining 20 regular season games. As a fan, I love the nightly competition of the NBA.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Dallas 109, Los Angeles Lakers 104: Luka Doncic scored 25 points for the Mavs who won their eighth game in their last ten. The Lakers have dropped three straight.

Boston 107, Atlanta 98: The Celtics have won 13 of 15. The Hawks led by 17 in the second quarter. Boston's Jaylen Brown suffered an ankle injury three minutes into the game and did not return.

Toronto 109, Boston 108: The Raps beat the Nets for the second time in as many nights.

Minnesota 129, Golden State 114: Karl- Anthony Towns had 39 points and nine rebounds in 32 minutes. The T-Wolves are five games over .500 for the first time this season and the first time since the end of the 2017-18 season.

Washington 116 Detroit 113: Kyle Kuzma with a 21-9-6 game. Rookie Cade Cunningham posted 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. The Wizards beat the Pistons for the 14th straight time at home.

Los Angeles Clippers 113, Houston 100: The Rockets have lost 14 of 15.

